A Capitol Fourth (2024)

Smokey Robinson performs “Tears of a Clown” at the U.S. Capitol for the 2024 "A Capitol Fourth."
Smokey Robinson performs “Get Ready/My Girl” medley on PBS’s 2024 A" Capitol Fourth."
Smokey Robinson performs the Motown hit, “I Second That Emotion” on 2024’s "A Capitol Fourth."
Opening 2024’s "A Capitol Fourth" is host Alfonso Ribeiro with “Dancing on the Ceiling”!
Enjoy “Tracks of My Tears,” performed by Smokey Robinson at 2024’s "A Capitol Fourth."
Fitz & Noelle from Fitz and The Tantrums sing “Sway” and “HandClap” at 2024’s "A Capitol Fourth."
Darren Criss gets the crowd on their feet with “I’m So Excited” on 2024’s "A Capitol Fourth."
Grammy-winning artist Fantasia performs “The Star-Spangled Banner” on 2024’s "A Capitol Fourth."
The cast of 2024’s "A Capitol Fourth" performs the patriotic anthem “God Bless America.”
Darren Criss performs “Don’t Stop Believin'” on the 2024 "A Capitol Fourth."
