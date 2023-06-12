100 WVIA Way
America's favorite Independence Day celebration, A Capitol Fourth, features well-known musical artists and puts viewers front and center for the greatest display of fireworks anywhere in the nation. A Capitol Fourth is broadcast to millions at home and to our troops watching around the world.

Watch 0:59
A Capitol Fourth
The NSO Performs "Stars and Stripes Forever"
The NSO performs "Stars and Stripes Forever" at the 2023 A Capitol Fourth.
Clip: S2023 | 0:59
Watch 3:03
A Capitol Fourth
Charles Esten Performs "Let Freedom Ring"
Charles Esten performs "Let Freedom Ring" at the 2023 A Capitol Fourth.
Clip: S2023 | 3:03
Watch 0:52
A Capitol Fourth
Host Alfonso Ribeiro, Elmo, and Cookie Monster Say Goodnight
Host Alfonso Ribeiro, Elmo, and Cookie Monster wrap up the 2023 A Capitol Fourth.
Clip: S2023 | 0:52
A Capitol Fourth is sponsored by The Boeing Company, the American Hospital Association and made possible by the National Park Service, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the Department of the Army and public television stations nationwide. All travel is provided by American Airlines.
Watch 1:26:14
A Capitol Fourth
A Capitol Fourth (2023)
Watch the 2023 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Episode: S2023 E1 | 1:26:14
Watch 1:29:31
A Capitol Fourth
A Capitol Fourth (2022)
Watch the 2022 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Episode: S2022 E1 | 1:29:31
Watch 1:27:33
A Capitol Fourth
A Capitol Fourth (2021)
Watch the 2021 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Episode: S2021 E1 | 1:27:33
Watch 1:28:46
A Capitol Fourth
A Capitol Fourth (2020)
Watch the 2020 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Episode: S2020 E1 | 1:28:46
Watch 1:27:32
A Capitol Fourth
A Capitol Fourth (2019)
Watch the 2019 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Episode: S2019 E1 | 1:27:32
Watch 1:28:40
A Capitol Fourth
A Capitol Fourth (2018)
Watch the 2018 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Episode: S2018 E1 | 1:28:40
Watch 1:27:03
A Capitol Fourth
A Capitol Fourth (2017)
Watch the 2017 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Episode: S2017 E1 | 1:27:03
Watch 1:28:46
A Capitol Fourth
A Capitol Fourth (2016)
Watch the 2016 edition of A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Episode: S2016 E1 | 1:28:46
Extras
Watch 3:15
A Capitol Fourth
Renée Fleming Performs "My Country, 'Tis of Thee"
Renée Fleming Performs "My Country, 'Tis of Thee" at the 2023 A Capitol Fourth.
Clip: S2023 | 3:15
Watch 2:37
A Capitol Fourth
Belinda Carlisle Performs "We Got the Beat"
Belinda Carlisle performs "We Got the Beat" at the 2023 A Capitol Fourth.
Clip: S2023 | 2:37
Watch 3:19
A Capitol Fourth
Belinda Carlisle Performs "Vacation"
Belinda Carlisle performs "Vacation" at the 2023 A Capitol Fourth.
Clip: S2023 | 3:19
Watch 3:39
A Capitol Fourth
Boyz II Men Performs "Motownphilly"
Boyz II Men Performs "Motownphilly" at the 2023 A Capitol Fourth.
Clip: S2023 | 3:39
Watch 2:18
A Capitol Fourth
Introducing Alfonso Ribeiro & the Muppets of Sesame Street
Elmo and Cookie Monster join host Alfonso Ribeiro at the 2023 A Capitol Fourth.
Clip: S2023 | 2:18
Watch 1:56
A Capitol Fourth
Ruthie Ann Miles Performs "The Star-Spangled Banner"
Ruthie Ann Miles Performs "The Star-Spangled Banner" on the 2023 A Capitol Fourth.
Clip: S2023 | 1:56
Watch 1:58
A Capitol Fourth
Babyface Performs "America the Beautiful"
Babyface performs "America the Beautiful" at the 2023 A Capitol Fourth.
Clip: S2023 | 1:58
Watch 7:12
A Capitol Fourth
The Cast of A Beautiful Noise Performs a Medley
The cast of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical performs at A Capitol Fourth 2023.
Clip: S2023 | 7:12
Watch 3:53
A Capitol Fourth
Adrienne Warren Performs a Tina Turner Tribute
Adrienne Warren performs a Tina Turner tribute at the 2023 A Capitol Fourth.
Clip: S2023 | 3:53
Watch 3:47
A Capitol Fourth
Boyz II Men Performs "Easy"
Boyz II Men performs "Easy" at the 2023 A Capitol Fourth.
Clip: S2023 | 3:47
