A Capitol Fourth Season 2023
A Capitol Fourth Season 2022
A Capitol Fourth Season 2021
A Capitol Fourth Season 2020
A Capitol Fourth Season 2019
A Capitol Fourth Season 2018
A Capitol Fourth Season 2017
A Capitol Fourth Season 2016
Watch the 2023 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Watch the 2022 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Watch the 2021 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Watch the 2020 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Watch the 2019 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Watch the 2018 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Watch the 2017 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Watch the 2016 edition of A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Extras
Renée Fleming Performs "My Country, 'Tis of Thee" at the 2023 A Capitol Fourth.
Belinda Carlisle performs "We Got the Beat" at the 2023 A Capitol Fourth.
Belinda Carlisle performs "Vacation" at the 2023 A Capitol Fourth.
Boyz II Men Performs "Motownphilly" at the 2023 A Capitol Fourth.
Elmo and Cookie Monster join host Alfonso Ribeiro at the 2023 A Capitol Fourth.
Ruthie Ann Miles Performs "The Star-Spangled Banner" on the 2023 A Capitol Fourth.
Babyface performs "America the Beautiful" at the 2023 A Capitol Fourth.
The cast of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical performs at A Capitol Fourth 2023.
Adrienne Warren performs a Tina Turner tribute at the 2023 A Capitol Fourth.
Boyz II Men performs "Easy" at the 2023 A Capitol Fourth.