A New Friend/Lotta The Copycat

Watch New Episodes of Carl the Collector!
Lotta, Nico, and Arugula realize that their differences make each of them unique.
Sheldon tells Carl that he doesn't want to play their favorite game anymore.
Carl is excited to go on an adventure and play Popcorn Pirates with his friends!
Lotta shares with Nico and Arugula that she experiences music in a colorful way.
Nico and Arugula are excited to teach Lotta their favorite new dance, The Dah Dee Dah!
Lotta is frustrated when she has a hard time learning Nico and Arugula's favorite dance.
Carl's new sneakers hurt! They squish his feet so tight his feet feel like burritos.
Carl is afraid to tell his Mama the new shoes she bought him are too tight!
Carl and his Mama shop for new Pro Court Flyer Low Tops in Licorice Black.
Carl’s excited to trick-or-treat with friends for candy wrappers to add to his collection!
Lotta experiences music in her own way. / Sheldon doesn’t want to play pirates anymore.
Arugula and Carl go on an archaeologist adventure! / Carl spots a UFO on Mother’s Day!
Carl’s medium-sized fuchsia yo-yo is missing! / A rainy day changes Carl’s pool day plans.
Nico and Arugula start a hamster sitter business! / Carl’s new sneakers hurt his feet!
Carl and Sheldon are on a THANK YOU mission! / Carl shares his pet rocks with his friends.
Forrest can’t control himself to wait his turn./Carl has big plans for his sleepover.
Carl’s scratch-n-sniff sticker lost its sniff!/Carl’s baby blanket has a mysterious hole.
Carl needs help organizing his plushie collection./Carl loses his bouncy ball collection.
Carl wants to prove that bikes aren’t for babies./Carl and his friends build a tree fort.