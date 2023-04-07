100 WVIA Way
Charité

Underground

Season 2 Episode 5 | 50m 36s

Denounced as a deviant, Otto goes into hiding. This allows him to care for Karin, hidden away by Anni when she learns that Artur intended to transfer her to the specialized children's care unit. An attempt is made on Hitler’s life.

Aired: 04/26/23
Watch 49:05
Charité
Breathless
A man is shot trying to cross the border. Dr. Nowack and Ella disagree on a diagnosis.
Episode: S3 E4 | 49:05
Watch 49:48
Charité
Sepsis
Dr. Nowack is appointed senior physician for internal medicine; Ella knows what it cost.
Episode: S3 E5 | 49:48
Watch 49:33
Charité
Thresholds
Construction begins on the Berlin Wall, further dividing the residents of East and West.
Episode: S3 E3 | 49:33
Watch 48:11
Charité
The Iron Lung
Dr. Ella Wendt is transferred to the Charite as doctors and nursing staff leave the GDR.
Episode: S3 E1 | 48:11
Watch 49:35
Charité
Bloodsuckers
A newborn with jaundice is in poor condition. Ella accesses Dr. Prokop’s blood bank.
Episode: S3 E2 | 49:35
Watch 48:50
Charité
Heart Flutters
Ella is invited to present her findings in West Berlin, but Dr. Nowack must vouch for her.
Episode: S3 E6 | 48:50
Watch 50:53
Charité
Buried
Nurse Christel notices the small gestures of affection between Martin and Otto.
Episode: S2 E4 | 50:53
Watch 51:14
Charité
Zero Hour
The end of the war looms. The Russians are coming, and supplies are running out.
Episode: S2 E6 | 51:14
Watch 50:53
Charité
Last Hope
The reality of having an unhealthy baby leads the young doctors down a dangerous path.
Episode: S2 E3 | 50:53
Watch 50:13
Charité
Blighty Wound
A soldier is brought in for surgery, though some believe he shot himself.
Episode: S2 E1 | 50:13
