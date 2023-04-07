100 WVIA Way
Charité

A Difficult Birth

Season 2 Episode 2 | 50m 10s

Because he must tend to Magda Goebbels, who just suffered a miscarriage, the head of the gynecology ward is late to the delivery room and Anni almost bleeds to death, her lifeless newborn being revived at the last moment.

Aired: 04/26/23
Funding for Charité is provided by Viking.
