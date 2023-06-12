Thresholds

Extras
A man is shot trying to cross the border. Dr. Nowack and Ella disagree on a diagnosis.
Dr. Ella Wendt is transferred to the Charite as doctors and nursing staff leave the GDR.
A newborn with jaundice is in poor condition. Ella accesses Dr. Prokop’s blood bank.
Ella is invited to present her findings in West Berlin, but Dr. Nowack must vouch for her.
A soldier is brought in for surgery, though some believe he shot himself.
During delivery, Anni almost bleeds to death and her newborn’s life is at risk.
An attempt on Hitler's life puts Dr. Sauerbruch and his son in the hands of the law.
