Joy: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir

Extras
Michael Maliakel and Lesley Nicol inspire in this holiday special airing on December 17th at 8/7C.
Lea Salonga takes us behind the scenes of Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir.
Lea Salonga sings "I'll Be Home for Christmas" with the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra.
The son of Sir Nicholas Winton talks about his father's rescue work during World War II.
The spectacular opening number for "Season of Light: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir."
Lea Salonga and the Tabernacle Choir perform "It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year".
Stars Lea Salonga and Sir David Suchet join The Tabernacle Choir for an inspiring concert.
Go behind the scenes of Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir with actor Sir David Suchet.
Lea Salonga sings this beloved Philippine carol, Payapang Daigdig, in her native tongue.
The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra's "And Then Shall Your Light Break Forth," from Elijah.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Season of Light: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
-
Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir featuring Megan Hilty & Neal McDonough
-
20 Years of Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
-
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
-
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Stars Lea Salonga and Sir David Suchet join The Tabernacle Choir for an inspiring concert.
Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir featuring Megan Hilty & Neal McDonough.
Relive 20 years of Tabernacle Choir Christmas concerts with host Brian Stokes Mitchell.
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir featuring Kelli O'Hara and Richard Thomas.
Celebrate Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir featuring the marvelous Kristin Chenoweth.