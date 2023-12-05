100 WVIA Way
The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square join with award winning artists Lea Salonga and Sir David Suchet for Season of Light: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir, a festive and uplifting Christmas special. Filmed with a live audience, this concert will illuminate your holiday experience with timeless carols, treasured Christmas songs and a story of heroic service.

Watch 3:16
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Lo, How a Rose E’re Blooming
Watch The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra perform 'Lo, How a Rose E’re Blooming'.
Clip: S2023 | 3:16
Watch 2:53
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Payapang Daigdig
Lea Salonga sings this beloved Philippine carol, Payapang Daigdig, in her native tongue.
Clip: S2023 | 2:53
Watch 5:08
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Backstage with Sir David Suchet
Go behind the scenes of Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir with actor Sir David Suchet.
Clip: S2023 | 5:08
Season of Light: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir, featuring Lea Salonga and Sir David Suchet, was made possible in part by Ronald C. & Kaye Gunnell, Charles & Janet Stoddard, and David B. & Jolynn Davies. The Tabernacle Choir provides artistic expressions of faith from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This program is co-presented by GBH Boston and BYUtv.
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season of Light: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
  • Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir featuring Megan Hilty & Neal McDonough
  • 20 Years of Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
  • Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
  • Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Watch 1:25:38
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Season of Light: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
Stars Lea Salonga and Sir David Suchet join The Tabernacle Choir for an inspiring concert.
Episode: S2023 E1 | 1:25:38
Watch 56:26
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
O Holy Night: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir featuring Megan Hilty & Neal McDonough.
Episode: S2022 E1 | 56:26
Watch 1:55:41
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
20 Years of Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Relive 20 years of Tabernacle Choir Christmas concerts with host Brian Stokes Mitchell.
Episode: S2021 E1 | 1:55:41
Watch 55:32
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir, 2020 Full Concert
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir featuring Kelli O'Hara and Richard Thomas.
Episode: S2020 E1 | 55:32
Watch 56:09
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir, with Kristin Chenoweth
Celebrate Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir featuring the marvelous Kristin Chenoweth.
Episode: S2019 E1 | 56:09
Extras
Watch 3:14
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Behind the Scenes with Lea Salonga
Lea Salonga takes us behind the scenes of Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir.
Clip: S2023 | 3:14
Watch 2:00
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Season of Light: The Preview
Stars Lea Salonga and Sir David Suchet join The Tabernacle Choir for an inspiring concert.
Preview: S2023 | 2:00
Watch 2:54
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
I'll Be Home for Christmas
Lea Salonga sings "I'll Be Home for Christmas" with the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra.
Clip: S2023 | 2:54
Watch 5:02
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Angels from the Realms of Glory
Watch Lea Solanga and The Tabernacle Choir perform 'Angels from the Realms of Glory'.
Clip: S2023 | 5:02
Watch 2:49
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year
Lea Salonga and the Tabernacle Choir perform "It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year".
Clip: S2023 | 2:49
Watch 3:37
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
And Then Shall Your Light Break Forth, from 'Elijah'
The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra's "And Then Shall Your Light Break Forth," from Elijah.
Clip: S2023 | 3:37
Watch 3:16
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
O Holy Night
Watch Lea Salonga perform 'O Holy Night' with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra.
Clip: S2023 | 3:16
Watch 3:35
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Ding Dong! Merrily On High
An orchestral arrangement of “Ding Dong! Merrily on High” written just for this concert.
Clip: S2023 | 3:35
Watch 4:02
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Saving The Children: Insights from Nick Winton
The son of Sir Nicholas Winton talks about his father's rescue work during World War II.
Clip: S2023 | 4:02
Watch 3:39
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
When the Shepherds Saw the Light
The spectacular opening number for "Season of Light: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir."
Clip: S2023 | 3:39
