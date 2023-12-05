Latest Episodes
Season of Light: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
-
Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir featuring Megan Hilty & Neal McDonough
-
20 Years of Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
-
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
-
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Stars Lea Salonga and Sir David Suchet join The Tabernacle Choir for an inspiring concert.
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir featuring Megan Hilty & Neal McDonough.
Relive 20 years of Tabernacle Choir Christmas concerts with host Brian Stokes Mitchell.
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir featuring Kelli O'Hara and Richard Thomas.
Celebrate Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir featuring the marvelous Kristin Chenoweth.
Extras
Lea Salonga takes us behind the scenes of Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir.
Lea Salonga sings "I'll Be Home for Christmas" with the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra.
Watch Lea Solanga and The Tabernacle Choir perform 'Angels from the Realms of Glory'.
Lea Salonga and the Tabernacle Choir perform "It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year".
The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra's "And Then Shall Your Light Break Forth," from Elijah.
Watch Lea Salonga perform 'O Holy Night' with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra.
An orchestral arrangement of “Ding Dong! Merrily on High” written just for this concert.
The son of Sir Nicholas Winton talks about his father's rescue work during World War II.
The spectacular opening number for "Season of Light: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir."