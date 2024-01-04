Extras
Claire joins forces with Delpierre to prove the milk is toxic. What will Dowman do?
Reporter Claire Lansel investigates a school trip to a farm where several children fainted
The number of sick infants continues to grow. Romain asks Claire to work together.
Claire tries to find evidence against Vitalia. But gaining people’s trust won’t be easy.
Claire manages to get in contact with a key person in her growing case against Vitalia.
