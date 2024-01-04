100 WVIA Way
Circles of Power

Episode 6

Season 1 Episode 6 | 1hr 02m 35s

Claire joins forces with Delpierre to prove the Vitalia milk is toxic. Will Dowman find a way to cover it up once again and preserve Vitalia’s image?

Aired: 01/25/24
Extras
Watch 56:22
Circles of Power
Episode 4
Following Nicolas Jambert’s suicide, Claire is devastated. But there’s a new lead.
Episode: S1 E4 | 56:22
Watch 55:42
Circles of Power
Episode 3
Claire manages to get in contact with a key person in her growing case against Vitalia.
Episode: S1 E3 | 55:42
Watch 55:11
Circles of Power
Episode 5
The number of sick infants continues to grow. Romain asks Claire to work together.
Episode: S1 E5 | 55:11
Watch 52:14
Circles of Power
Episode 1
Reporter Claire Lansel investigates a school trip to a farm where several children fainted
Episode: S1 E1 | 52:14
Watch 49:47
Circles of Power
Episode 2
Claire tries to find evidence against Vitalia. But gaining people’s trust won’t be easy.
Episode: S1 E2 | 49:47
