Extras
Following Nicolas Jambert’s suicide, Claire is devastated. But there’s a new lead.
Claire manages to get in contact with a key person in her growing case against Vitalia.
The number of sick infants continues to grow. Romain asks Claire to work together.
Claire joins forces with Delpierre to prove the milk is toxic. What will Dowman do?
Claire tries to find evidence against Vitalia. But gaining people’s trust won’t be easy.
Latest Episodes
Following Nicolas Jambert’s suicide, Claire is devastated. But there’s a new lead.
Claire tries to find evidence against Vitalia. But gaining people’s trust won’t be easy.
The number of sick infants continues to grow. Romain asks Claire to work together.
Claire joins forces with Delpierre to prove the milk is toxic. What will Dowman do?
Claire manages to get in contact with a key person in her growing case against Vitalia.