Doggie Garden/Captain Birdwell's Treasure

Cleo isn't happy with a new puppy. / Clifford searches for Emily Elizabeth's class bunny.
Emily Elizabeth grew a HUGE tomato! / Emily Elizabeth and Clifford pretend to be robots.
The gang opens a lemonade stand. / Emily Elizabeth and Clifford play pretend.
Emily Elizabeth has never used a round sled before...she's a little nervous!
Jetta gets a little overwhelmed when she takes on a big project by herself.
Clifford, T-Bone and Cleo find the perfect spot for Clifford's bone.
Clifford's new pal only has 3 legs, which means he must need lots of help. Right?
Cleo never wants to take a bath again.
Clifford learns to fish.
Clifford the Big Red Dog
Clifford the Big Red Dog Season 2
Clifford the Big Red Dog Season 1
Clifford, Emily Elizabeth and all of Birdwell Island are so excited for Halloween!
Cleo plays a trick and gets in trouble./T-Bone decides what to do with a toy he found.
Clifford eats the cookie Mr. Bleakman made for the fair. / Jetta's pen pal visits.
Pablo wishes for a baby sister./Pablo feels left out when Sonia gets all of the attention.
Clifford tries new Doggy Yum Yums./Jack has officially outgrown his favorite tennis shoes.
Emily Elizabeth wants Charley to teach her how to fish. / Cleo runs away to avoid a bath.
A seagull "birdnaps" Jetta's spelling medal!/Emily wants to have the "Best Birthday Ever."
Aunt Violet brings an airplane-shaped kite to fly. / Pablo's dog Hero wants to be a hero!
The Birdwell Fun Fair has arrived!/Birdwell Farm is overgrown with weeds!