Forgive & Forget/Mimi's Back in Town

When Clifford forgets a play date, Cleo gets really upset. After all, she would never do that to a friend. Cleo won't even accept Clifford's apologies. But T-bone points out to Cleo that maybe she is the one who isn't being a good friend. / T-bone really likes Mimi, the little brown poodle who visits the Island on occasion, and is very excited to hear she's coming back again!