The March of the Sea Turtles/ Squirrely Situation

The baby sea turtles on Birdwell Island have hatched, but instead of crawling into the ocean, they walk around town. Can the kids figure out what’s distracting the turtles in time to safely direct them to sea? / Emily Elizabeth and Clifford are inspired a "Comfy Cozy Homes" magazine and decide to turn Clifford's doghouse into a warm and cozy paradise. But cozy things keep disappearing!