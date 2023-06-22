Grease Monkeys in Space/Piñata Vision

The Man with the Yellow Hat's dream of space travel is coming true! He's been assigned to repair a large telescope, but on the day they realize that it's actually a two-man - or rather, a one-man and one-monkey - job. / It's Betsy's birthday! Steve and Betsy blindfold George and give him the first shot at breaking open the birthday piñata - but George swings the bat and misses, making a mess.