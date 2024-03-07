100 WVIA Way
Dante: Inferno to Paradise

Part Two: Resurrection

Season 1 Episode 2 | 1hr 53m 41s

Explore Dante’s experience in exile, and his completion of the last two parts of the "Comedy," shortly before his death in Ravennain 1321. Interweaving soaring scenes drawn from Purgatory and Paradise, the film goes on to explore the afterlife and literary and cultural fate of Dante’s masterpiece from the time of his death down to today.

Aired: 03/18/24 | Expires: 04/30/24
Funding for DANTE: INFERNO TO PARADISE was provided by Rosalind P. Walter; the National Endowment for the Humanities; the Corporation for Public Broadcasting; the George Jenkins Foundation; Dana and Virginia Randt; Artemis Rising Foundation; Viking; the Francesco and Mary Giambelli Foundation; Lori Anne Lo Presti; Sheena and Vijay Vaidyanathan; Patricia and Marshall Geller; and Paolo Miseria.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Dante: Inferno to Paradise
Episode 2 Preview
Explore the afterlife and literary and cultural fate of Dante’s masterpiece.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 5:53
Dante: Inferno to Paradise
Crisis of Exile
Explore how Dante's exile from Florence influenced and motivated his work.
Clip: S1 E1 | 5:53
Watch 0:30
Dante: Inferno to Paradise
Preview
Explores Dante's life and his epic masterpiece, "The Divine Comedy."
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Dante: Inferno to Paradise
Episode 1 Preview
See medieval Florence from 1216 to Dante's birth in 1265, his child, education and more.
Preview: S1 E1 | 0:30
Watch 4:28
Dante: Inferno to Paradise
Gluttony
Dante and Virgil descend to the Third Circle of Hell where they encounter those condemned.
Clip: S1 E1 | 4:28
Watch 1:54:01
Dante: Inferno to Paradise
Part One: The Inferno
See medieval Florence from 1216 to Dante's birth in 1265, his child, education and more.
Episode: S1 E1 | 1:54:01
Watch 2:49
Dante: Inferno to Paradise
Through the Gates of Hell
Dante and Virgil begin their descent into Inferno, through the Gates of Hell.
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:49
Watch 2:42
Dante: Inferno to Paradise
Dante Knows
Discover Dante's motivation for writing and the power of The Divine Comedy.
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:42
