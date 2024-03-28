100 WVIA Way
Dante: Inferno to Paradise, by acclaimed filmmaker Ric Burns, explores the riveting life and times of Dante Alighieri (1265-1321) and his soaring masterpiece "The Divine Comedy" – one of the greatest achievements in the history of Western literature.

Watch 1:53:41
Dante: Inferno to Paradise
Part Two: Resurrection
Explore the afterlife and literary and cultural fate of Dante’s masterpiece.
Episode: S1 E2 | 1:53:41
Watch 0:30
Dante: Inferno to Paradise
Episode 2 Preview
Explore the afterlife and literary and cultural fate of Dante’s masterpiece.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 5:53
Dante: Inferno to Paradise
Crisis of Exile
Explore how Dante's exile from Florence influenced and motivated his work.
Clip: S1 E1 | 5:53
Funding for DANTE: INFERNO TO PARADISE was provided by Rosalind P. Walter; the National Endowment for the Humanities; the Corporation for Public Broadcasting; the George Jenkins Foundation; Dana and Virginia Randt; Artemis Rising Foundation; Viking; the Francesco and Mary Giambelli Foundation; Lori Anne Lo Presti; Sheena and Vijay Vaidyanathan; Patricia and Marshall Geller; and Paolo Miseria.
Latest Episodes
Watch 1:54:01
Dante: Inferno to Paradise
Part One: The Inferno
See medieval Florence from 1216 to Dante's birth in 1265, his child, education and more.
Episode: S1 E1 | 1:54:01
Extras
Watch 4:28
Dante: Inferno to Paradise
Gluttony
Dante and Virgil descend to the Third Circle of Hell where they encounter those condemned.
Clip: S1 E1 | 4:28
Watch 2:49
Dante: Inferno to Paradise
Through the Gates of Hell
Dante and Virgil begin their descent into Inferno, through the Gates of Hell.
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:49
Watch 2:42
Dante: Inferno to Paradise
Dante Knows
Discover Dante's motivation for writing and the power of The Divine Comedy.
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:42
