Julius Caesar: The Making of a Dictator

Caesar’s ambition turns to tyranny, and a handful of senators plot his downfall.
Events beyond Caesar’s control threaten to unravel his plans, and leave him isolated.
Julius Caesar tears up the rulebook in his quest to become Rome’s greatest man.
The Senate debates whether to recall Caesar from Gaul – and risks a dangerous escalation.
The impromptu funeral of murdered Senator Clodius sets the Senate house on fire.
As the Triumvirate’s grip on Rome falters, Caesar calls Pompey and Crassus to a meeting.
Caesar is a middle-ranking Senator, but with an eye on the top job: the Consulship.
Nearly 5 centuries of ancient Roman democracy was overthrown in just 16 years by one man.
After a planned coup is exposed, Rome’s Senators debate the fate of the conspirators.
When a man invades a female-only ceremony at Caesar’s home, it threatens his career.