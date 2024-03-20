100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Julius Caesar: The Making of a Dictator

High Priest

Season 1 Episode 1 | 54m 23s

Caesar enters into dangerous alliances and bends the rules of the Republic in his bid to become Consul: the highest political position in Rome. But one man – Cato – is hellbent on bringing him down.

Aired: 04/01/24 | Expires: 04/30/24
Extras
Watch 2:24
Julius Caesar: The Making of a Dictator
Caesar Sorting Rome’s Problems
Caesar implements a program of reforms, even amending the Roman calendar.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:24
Watch 2:47
Julius Caesar: The Making of a Dictator
Dictator for Life
As Caesar tightens his grip on Rome, he is declared "Dictator for Life."
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:47
Watch 0:30
Julius Caesar: The Making of a Dictator
Episode 3 Preview
Caesar’s ambition turns to tyranny, and a handful of senators plot his downfall.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 2:17
Julius Caesar: The Making of a Dictator
Not Standing In the Forum
When Caesar fails to stand for a delegation of Senators, it is seen as a symbolic moment.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:17
Watch 2:53
Julius Caesar: The Making of a Dictator
The Debate Over Caesar’s Governorship
The Senate debates whether to recall Caesar from Gaul – and risks a dangerous escalation.
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:53
Watch 2:08
Julius Caesar: The Making of a Dictator
Fulvia Leads An Impromptu Funeral and the Senate Burns
The impromptu funeral of murdered Senator Clodius sets the Senate house on fire.
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:08
Watch 2:13
Julius Caesar: The Making of a Dictator
Conference of Luca
As the Triumvirate’s grip on Rome falters, Caesar calls Pompey and Crassus to a meeting.
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:13
Watch 0:30
Julius Caesar: The Making of a Dictator
Episode 2 Preview
Events beyond Caesar’s control threaten to unravel his plans, and leave him isolated.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 2:50
Julius Caesar: The Making of a Dictator
The Republic
Caesar is a middle-ranking Senator, but with an eye on the top job: the Consulship.
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:50
Watch 2:52
Julius Caesar: The Making of a Dictator
Bona Dea
When a man invades a female-only ceremony at Caesar’s home, it threatens his career.
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:52
Latest Episodes
Julius Caesar: The Making of a Dictator
Ides of March
Caesar’s ambition turns to tyranny, and a handful of senators plot his downfall.
Episode: S1 E3
Watch 54:17
Julius Caesar: The Making of a Dictator
Veni Vidi Vici
Events beyond Caesar’s control threaten to unravel his plans, and leave him isolated.
Episode: S1 E2 | 54:17