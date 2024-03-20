Veni Vidi Vici

Extras
Caesar implements a program of reforms, even amending the Roman calendar.
As Caesar tightens his grip on Rome, he is declared "Dictator for Life."
Caesar’s ambition turns to tyranny, and a handful of senators plot his downfall.
When Caesar fails to stand for a delegation of Senators, it is seen as a symbolic moment.
The Senate debates whether to recall Caesar from Gaul – and risks a dangerous escalation.
The impromptu funeral of murdered Senator Clodius sets the Senate house on fire.
As the Triumvirate’s grip on Rome falters, Caesar calls Pompey and Crassus to a meeting.
Events beyond Caesar’s control threaten to unravel his plans, and leave him isolated.
Caesar is a middle-ranking Senator, but with an eye on the top job: the Consulship.
When a man invades a female-only ceremony at Caesar’s home, it threatens his career.
Julius Caesar tears up the rulebook in his quest to become Rome’s greatest man.