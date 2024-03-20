Ides of March

Extras
Caesar implements a program of reforms, even amending the Roman calendar.
As Caesar tightens his grip on Rome, he is declared "Dictator for Life."
When Caesar fails to stand for a delegation of Senators, it is seen as a symbolic moment.
Caesar’s ambition turns to tyranny, and a handful of senators plot his downfall.
As the Triumvirate’s grip on Rome falters, Caesar calls Pompey and Crassus to a meeting.
The Senate debates whether to recall Caesar from Gaul – and risks a dangerous escalation.
The impromptu funeral of murdered Senator Clodius sets the Senate house on fire.
Events beyond Caesar’s control threaten to unravel his plans, and leave him isolated.
When a man invades a female-only ceremony at Caesar’s home, it threatens his career.
Nearly 5 centuries of ancient Roman democracy was overthrown in just 16 years by one man.
Latest Episodes
Events beyond Caesar’s control threaten to unravel his plans, and leave him isolated.
Julius Caesar tears up the rulebook in his quest to become Rome’s greatest man.