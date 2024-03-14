Origin of Everything

Latest Episodes
The complicated history surrounding the European enslavement of Indigenous peoples.
One of the most controversial topics moving through American politics for over 150 years.
Some argue for reforms, others for defunding, and others still for the complete abolition.
We look at the etymology and reclamation surrounding Black history and identity.
The United States healthcare system is letting down many Black Americans.
John Adams warned us. George Washington begged us not to.
America's last major epidemic was the HIV/AIDS crisis of 1980s and 1990s.
"Socialism" is one of THE most divisive words in America and it has been for a long time.
Danielle analyzes the homophobic history of US law.
Trace the history of the handshake from Babylonia and the early Greeks to the present.
Danielle analyzes the discriminatory history of US law.
How did the New York City Stonewall Riots turn into a month-long celebration?
Danielle traces the origin of the term Latino, Hispanic, and Latinx.
Danielle looks at the grim origin of concentration and internment camps.
Danielle traces humanity's winding road to the Germ Theory of Disease.
2020 marks 100 years of National Suffrage for women in the United States!
Danielle explores the human and economic tolls of past pandemics.
Danielle examines the strange history of advice columns.
Danielle breaks down the stereotype of the perfect student.
Did you know there is no hard and fast rule about how many members are required on a jury?
Today, Danielle looks at how and why vaping took off.
When did we start defining sexual orientation?
Are museum collections ethical?
People across the globe love beer. A LOT.
Everybody, rock your body and get ready to scream!
Danielle looks at the history of maternity leave.
Danielle looks at Confederate and Union Civil War monuments.
Today Danielle examines the history of pharmaceutical regulation in America.
You may not know their names, but these screams are so ubiquitous in horror films.
Danielle takes a "brief" look at the history of male undergarments!
When did the News Start?
Why Do We Go to Prom?
Why did Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin plant a flag on the moon?
In the internet age what's the point of libraries?
What's the history behind public housing?
Going to college in America ain't cheap.
Is art a public good?
Why Do We Have Private Prisons?
What is it about cults that captures the public imagination?
Why are school teachers tasked with teaching students about sexual education?
