Every aspect of our daily reality, whether its the words we use, the pop culture we love, the technology that get us through the day, or even the identities we give ourselves, emerge from thousands of intersecting histories. And on this show, we're going to explore them ALL! . . . Okay, maybe not ALL, but you get the idea.

Watch 12:41
Origin of Everything
Did Europeans Enslave Native Americans?
The complicated history surrounding the European enslavement of Indigenous peoples.
Episode: S3 E25 | 12:41
Watch 14:12
Origin of Everything
The History of Reparations
One of the most controversial topics moving through American politics for over 150 years.
Episode: S3 E24 | 14:12
Watch 13:39
Origin of Everything
Evolution of Law Enforcement
Some argue for reforms, others for defunding, and others still for the complete abolition.
Episode: S3 E23 | 13:39
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Origin of Everything Season 3
  • Origin of Everything Season 2
  • Origin of Everything Season 1
Watch 8:26
Origin of Everything
Why Do We Say "African American"?
We look at the etymology and reclamation surrounding Black history and identity.
Episode: S3 E19 | 8:26
Watch 11:57
Origin of Everything
Health Disparities in the Black Community: Past & Present
The United States healthcare system is letting down many Black Americans.
Episode: S3 E22 | 11:57
Watch 11:11
Origin of Everything
Why Do We Have Political Parties?
John Adams warned us. George Washington begged us not to.
Episode: S3 E21 | 11:11
Watch 11:52
Origin of Everything
HIV/AIDS: What Can We Learn From America's Last Epidemic?
America's last major epidemic was the HIV/AIDS crisis of 1980s and 1990s.
Episode: S3 E20 | 11:52
Watch 9:20
Origin of Everything
History of Socialism in America
"Socialism" is one of THE most divisive words in America and it has been for a long time.
Episode: S3 E18 | 9:20
Watch 10:53
Origin of Everything
The Homophobic Origins of U.S. Law
Danielle analyzes the homophobic history of US law.
Episode: S3 E17 | 10:53
Watch 8:37
Origin of Everything
Why Do We Shake Hands?
Trace the history of the handshake from Babylonia and the early Greeks to the present.
Episode: S3 E16 | 8:37
Watch 12:58
Origin of Everything
The Racist Origins of U.S. Law
Danielle analyzes the discriminatory history of US law.
Episode: S3 E15 | 12:58
Watch 7:24
Origin of Everything
How Did Pride Become a Parade?
How did the New York City Stonewall Riots turn into a month-long celebration?
Episode: S3 E13 | 7:24
Watch 6:39
Origin of Everything
Why Do We Say "Latino"?
Danielle traces the origin of the term Latino, Hispanic, and Latinx.
Episode: S3 E14 | 6:39
Watch 10:07
Origin of Everything
Concentration Camps Are Older Than World War II
Danielle looks at the grim origin of concentration and internment camps.
Episode: S3 E12 | 10:07
Watch 9:07
Origin of Everything
How We Discovered Germs
Danielle traces humanity's winding road to the Germ Theory of Disease.
Episode: S3 E11 | 9:07
Watch 12:09
Origin of Everything
6 Surprising Facts About the 19th Amendment
2020 marks 100 years of National Suffrage for women in the United States!
Episode: S3 E10 | 12:09
Watch 10:11
Origin of Everything
Economic Lessons from Past Pandemics
Danielle explores the human and economic tolls of past pandemics.
Episode: S3 E9 | 10:11
Watch 8:05
Origin of Everything
Where did Advice Columns Come From?
Danielle examines the strange history of advice columns.
Episode: S3 E8 | 8:05
Watch 6:36
Origin of Everything
What Does It Mean to Be a "Good" Student?
Danielle breaks down the stereotype of the perfect student.
Episode: S3 E7 | 6:36
Watch 11:08
Origin of Everything
Why Are There 12 People on a Jury?
Did you know there is no hard and fast rule about how many members are required on a jury?
Episode: S3 E6 | 11:08
Watch 10:43
Origin of Everything
The Rise of E-Cigarettes: Why is Everyone Vaping?
Today, Danielle looks at how and why vaping took off.
Episode: S3 E5 | 10:43
Watch 8:07
Origin of Everything
Why Does "Straight" Mean Heterosexual?
When did we start defining sexual orientation?
Episode: S3 E4 | 8:07
Watch 12:14
Origin of Everything
The Problem with Museums
Are museum collections ethical?
Episode: S3 E1 | 12:14
Watch 12:21
Origin of Everything
The Rise of Beer
People across the globe love beer. A LOT.
Episode: S3 E2 | 12:21
Watch 12:11
Origin of Everything
The Science Behind Why We Love Boy Bands
Everybody, rock your body and get ready to scream!
Episode: S3 E3 | 12:11
Watch 11:34
Origin of Everything
Why Doesn't the US Have Paid Parental Leave?
Danielle looks at the history of maternity leave.
Episode: S2 E30 | 11:34
Watch 10:16
Origin of Everything
Why Are There SO Many Confederate Monuments?
Danielle looks at Confederate and Union Civil War monuments.
Episode: S2 E26 | 10:16
Watch 10:15
Origin of Everything
Why Are Prescription Drugs SO Expensive?
Today Danielle examines the history of pharmaceutical regulation in America.
Episode: S2 E28 | 10:15
Watch 10:52
Origin of Everything
How a Spy Changed Horror Movies
You may not know their names, but these screams are so ubiquitous in horror films.
Episode: S2 E29 | 10:52
Watch 11:02
Origin of Everything
A Brief History of Men's Underwear
Danielle takes a "brief" look at the history of male undergarments!
Episode: S2 E27 | 11:02
Watch 11:39
Origin of Everything
When did the News Start?
When did the News Start?
Episode: S2 E25 | 11:39
Watch 11:01
Origin of Everything
Why Do We Go to Prom?
Why Do We Go to Prom?
Episode: S2 E23 | 11:01
Watch 10:07
Origin of Everything
Why Did We Plant a Flag on the Moon?
Why did Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin plant a flag on the moon?
Episode: S2 E24 | 10:07
Watch 13:12
Origin of Everything
Do We Still Need Libraries?
In the internet age what's the point of libraries?
Episode: S2 E22 | 13:12
Watch 11:23
Origin of Everything
Why Do We Have Housing Projects?
What's the history behind public housing?
Episode: S2 E21 | 11:23
Watch 12:14
Origin of Everything
Why Do Students Have So Much Debt?
Going to college in America ain't cheap.
Episode: S2 E20 | 12:14
Watch 10:39
Origin of Everything
Why Does the Government Pay for Art?
Is art a public good?
Episode: S2 E19 | 10:39
Watch 10:11
Origin of Everything
Why Do We Have Private Prisons?
Why Do We Have Private Prisons?
Episode: S2 E18 | 10:11
Watch 10:52
Origin of Everything
Why Are We Obsessed with Cults?
What is it about cults that captures the public imagination?
Episode: S2 E17 | 10:52
Watch 11:04
Origin of Everything
Why Do Schools Teach Sex Education?
Why are school teachers tasked with teaching students about sexual education?
Episode: S2 E16 | 11:04
Extras
Watch 0:29
Origin of Everything
Welcome To Origin of Everything!
If you're curious about where it all comes from, then this is place for you!
Preview: S1 | 0:29
