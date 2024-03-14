100 WVIA Way
This digital miniseries that explores the current social climate in Native America, diving deep into the history of tribal nations and the external factors that have shaped their contemporary circumstances. Comedian and actor Tai Leclaire and several topical experts will guide A People’s History of Native America, chronicling the accurate history with humor and brevity.

Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • A People’s History of Native America
  • A People's History Season 1
Watch 10:33
A People's History
Native American Reservations, Explained.
How did Native Americans end up on Reservations?
Episode: S2 E4 | 10:33
Watch 10:46
A People's History
Why One Historic Indian Boarding School is Now...Good?
Tai Leclaire explores the dark legacy of Indian boarding schools and mascots.
Episode: S2 E3 | 10:46
Watch 10:23
A People's History
The Inconvenient Truth of Smokey Bear
Tai Leclaire explains how Smokey Bear impacts climate change and Indigenous land stewardsh
Episode: S2 E2 | 10:23
Watch 8:58
A People's History
The Truth Behind the Legend of Pocahontas
This episode explores Disney's problematic portrayal of Pocahontas.
Episode: S2 E1 | 8:58
Watch 7:50
A People's History
Are Asians Next in Line to be White?
Unpacking the stereotype that Asians are next in line to be white.
Episode: S1 E4 | 7:50
Watch 11:00
A People's History
Are You “AAPI” or “Asian American”? It's Complicated.
Explore the pros and cons of disaggregating Asian American as a statistical category.
Episode: S1 E3 | 11:00
Watch 7:40
A People's History
Where Did The “Asian Fetish” Come From?
Where does the Asian fetish come from?
Episode: S1 E2 | 7:40
Watch 9:00
A People's History
Why “The China Virus” Has Always Been A Part Of U.S. History
This xenophobic sentiment has resulted in a cycle of violence dating back to the 1800s.
Episode: S1 E1 | 9:00
