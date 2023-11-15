100 WVIA Way
A People's History

The Truth Behind the Legend of Pocahontas

Season 2 Episode 1 | 8m 58s

​​Tai Leclaire explores the deep-rooted connection between the myth of Pocahontas and the ongoing MMIWG2S crisis.

Aired: 10/31/23
Watch 10:33
A People's History
Native American Reservations, Explained.
How did Native Americans end up on Reservations?
Episode: S2 E4 | 10:33
Watch 10:46
A People's History
Why One Historic Indian Boarding School is Now...Good?
Tai Leclaire explores the dark legacy of Indian boarding schools and mascots.
Episode: S2 E3 | 10:46
Watch 10:23
A People's History
The Inconvenient Truth of Smokey Bear
Tai Leclaire explains how Smokey Bear impacts climate change and Indigenous land stewardsh
Episode: S2 E2 | 10:23
Watch 7:50
A People's History
Are Asians Next in Line to be White?
Unpacking the stereotype that Asians are next in line to be white.
Episode: S1 E4 | 7:50
Watch 11:00
A People's History
Are You “AAPI” or “Asian American”? It's Complicated.
Explore the pros and cons of disaggregating Asian American as a statistical category.
Episode: S1 E3 | 11:00
Watch 7:40
A People's History
Where Did The “Asian Fetish” Come From?
Where does the Asian fetish come from?
Episode: S1 E2 | 7:40
Watch 9:00
A People's History
Why “The China Virus” Has Always Been A Part Of U.S. History
This xenophobic sentiment has resulted in a cycle of violence dating back to the 1800s.
Episode: S1 E1 | 9:00
