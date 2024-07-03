100 WVIA Way
A People's History

Native American Food Sovereignty, Explained

Season 2 Episode 6 | 9m 16s

Today, many Native Americans live in food apartheid and insecurity. But it wasn't always this way.

Aired: 06/24/24
Extras
Watch 12:06
A People's History
What Hollywood Gets Wrong About Native America
This episode explores misrepresentation of Native stories and how to improve it.
Episode: S2 E5 | 12:06
Watch 10:33
A People's History
Native American Reservations, Explained.
How did Native Americans end up on Reservations?
Episode: S2 E4 | 10:33
Watch 10:46
A People's History
Why One Historic Indian Boarding School is Now...Good?
Tai Leclaire explores the dark legacy of Indian boarding schools and mascots.
Episode: S2 E3 | 10:46
Watch 10:23
A People's History
The Inconvenient Truth of Smokey Bear
Tai Leclaire explains how Smokey Bear impacts climate change and Indigenous land stewardsh
Episode: S2 E2 | 10:23
Watch 8:58
A People's History
The Truth Behind the Legend of Pocahontas
This episode explores Disney's problematic portrayal of Pocahontas.
Episode: S2 E1 | 8:58
Watch 7:50
A People's History
Are Asians Next in Line to be White?
Unpacking the stereotype that Asians are next in line to be white.
Episode: S1 E4 | 7:50
Watch 11:00
A People's History
Are You “AAPI” or “Asian American”? It's Complicated.
Explore the pros and cons of disaggregating Asian American as a statistical category.
Episode: S1 E3 | 11:00
Watch 7:40
A People's History
Where Did The “Asian Fetish” Come From?
Where does the Asian fetish come from?
Episode: S1 E2 | 7:40
Watch 9:00
A People's History
Why “The China Virus” Has Always Been A Part Of U.S. History
This xenophobic sentiment has resulted in a cycle of violence dating back to the 1800s.
Episode: S1 E1 | 9:00
