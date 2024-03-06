100 WVIA Way
A People's History

Why One Historic Indian Boarding School is Now...Good?

Season 2 Episode 3 | 10m 46s

Join Tai Leclaire and experts as they explore the dark legacy of Indian boardings, the failures of modern education, and the trauma, misconceptions, and racism endured by Native Americans as a result.

Aired: 02/27/24
Extras
Watch 10:33
A People's History
Native American Reservations, Explained.
How did Native Americans end up on Reservations?
Episode: S2 E4 | 10:33
Watch 10:23
A People's History
The Inconvenient Truth of Smokey Bear
Tai Leclaire explains how Smokey Bear impacts climate change and Indigenous land stewardsh
Episode: S2 E2 | 10:23
Watch 8:58
A People's History
The Truth Behind the Legend of Pocahontas
This episode explores Disney's problematic portrayal of Pocahontas.
Episode: S2 E1 | 8:58
Watch 7:50
A People's History
Are Asians Next in Line to be White?
Unpacking the stereotype that Asians are next in line to be white.
Episode: S1 E4 | 7:50
Watch 11:00
A People's History
Are You “AAPI” or “Asian American”? It's Complicated.
Explore the pros and cons of disaggregating Asian American as a statistical category.
Episode: S1 E3 | 11:00
Watch 7:40
A People's History
Where Did The “Asian Fetish” Come From?
Where does the Asian fetish come from?
Episode: S1 E2 | 7:40
Watch 9:00
A People's History
Why “The China Virus” Has Always Been A Part Of U.S. History
This xenophobic sentiment has resulted in a cycle of violence dating back to the 1800s.
Episode: S1 E1 | 9:00
