DEADLOCK

BREAKING THE DEADLOCK: A Power

Season 2025 Episode 1

BREAKING THE DEADLOCK: A Power Play sparks civil dialogue in polarized times. Guided by UC Davis Law Professor Aaron Tang, a diverse panel explores ethical dilemmas in a fictional tale of executive power—told through two fictional U.S. Presidents from opposing parties. Complex, timely, and thought-provoking.

Aired: 05/19/25
Location furnished by The New York Historical. Funding for BREAKING the DEADLOCK was made possible in part by PBS viewers.
Extras
Watch 0:33
DEADLOCK
BREAKING THE DEADLOCK: A Power Play – Preview
Experts clash in a hypothetical power story of executive power. Watch a preview.
Preview: S2025 E1 | 0:33
Watch 1:09
DEADLOCK
BREAKING THE DEADLOCK: A Power Play – Open
Experts clash in a hypothetical power story of executive power. Watch a preview.
Preview: S2025 E1 | 1:09
Watch 0:31
DEADLOCK
Preview - Why DEADLOCK?
Experts explore ethical dilemmas, promoting constructive dialogue about polarizing issues.
Preview: S2024 E1 | 0:31
Watch 1:14
DEADLOCK
The Trailer
A panel of influential figures talks through ethical dilemmas based on a real-life scenario.
Preview: S2024 E1 | 1:14
Watch 3:10
DEADLOCK
Navigating Election Day: Poll Watchers and Poll Workers
Learn about poll watchers and poll workers in this clip from DEADLOCK: an election story.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 3:10
Watch 3:54
DEADLOCK
How to Save a Democracy
What can and should we do differently as we approach the upcoming elections?
Clip: S2024 E1 | 3:54
Watch 2:16
DEADLOCK
Politics vs. The Law
Violence could erupt at the polls, in this clip from ‘DEADLOCK: An Election Story.’
Clip: S2024 E1 | 2:16
Watch 4:08
DEADLOCK
When Disinformation Meets Social Media
What ethical actions should be taken when a fake video goes viral on social media?
Clip: S2024 E1 | 4:08
Watch 55:50
DEADLOCK
an election story
Experts explore ethical dilemmas, promoting constructive dialogue about polarizing issues.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 55:50
Latest Episodes
