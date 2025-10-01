100 WVIA Way
DEADLOCK

BREAKING the DEADLOCK: Truth Under Fire

Season 2025 Episode 2

Facing a gripping hypothetical dilemma—disinformation about a controversial school board decision spreading rapidly on social media—a panel of experts grapples with what is true, and what truth even means today. Watch BREAKING the DEADLOCK: Truth Under Fire.

Aired: 09/30/25
Funding for this program was provided in part by grants from The Rosalind P. Walter Foundation and by a grant from Anne Ray Foundation and by contributions from viewers like you. Thank you. Location furnished by The New York Historical.
Extras
Watch 1:14
DEADLOCK
BREAKING the DEADLOCK: Truth Under Fire
Facing a gripping hypothetical dilemma, a panel of experts reckons with social media and truth.
Preview: S2025 E2 | 1:14
Watch 1:02
DEADLOCK
BREAKING the DEADLOCK: Series Preview
BREAKING the DEADLOCK sparks bold, civil debate on America’s toughest issues.
Preview: 1:02
Watch 2:41
DEADLOCK
The Pardon Dilemma
This BREAKING the DEADLOCK clip explores how a pardon debate tests justice, politics, and power.
Clip: S2025 E1 | 2:41
Watch 3:14
DEADLOCK
Chris Christie: Oath Over Orders
Chris Christie questions executive power in this clip from BREAKING the DEADLOCK: A Power Play.
Clip: S2025 E1 | 3:14
Watch 4:11
DEADLOCK
Power and Loyalty in the Balance
Campaign finance issues test justice and loyalty, in this clip from BREAKING the DEADLOCK.
Clip: S2025 E1 | 4:11
Watch 3:05
DEADLOCK
Supreme Showdown: Courts vs. the Presidency
A scene from BREAKING the DEADLOCK explores the courts’ role in checking presidential power.
Clip: S2025 E1 | 3:05
Watch 4:40
DEADLOCK
Power to the People: Reclaiming Democracy
How does America move towards a more perfect union? Watch this clip from BREAKING the DEADLOCK.
Clip: S2025 E1 | 4:40
Watch 0:33
DEADLOCK
BREAKING the DEADLOCK: A Power Play – Preview
Experts clash in a hypothetical power story of executive power. Watch a preview.
Preview: S2025 E1 | 0:33
Watch 1:09
DEADLOCK
BREAKING the DEADLOCK: A Power Play – Open
Experts clash in a hypothetical power story of executive power. Watch a preview.
Preview: S2025 E1 | 1:09
Watch 0:31
DEADLOCK
Preview - Why DEADLOCK?
Experts explore ethical dilemmas, promoting constructive dialogue about polarizing issues.
Preview: S2024 E1 | 0:31
Latest Episodes
