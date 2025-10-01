BREAKING the DEADLOCK: Truth Under Fire

Extras
Facing a gripping hypothetical dilemma, a panel of experts reckons with social media and truth.
BREAKING the DEADLOCK sparks bold, civil debate on America’s toughest issues.
This BREAKING the DEADLOCK clip explores how a pardon debate tests justice, politics, and power.
Chris Christie questions executive power in this clip from BREAKING the DEADLOCK: A Power Play.
Campaign finance issues test justice and loyalty, in this clip from BREAKING the DEADLOCK.
A scene from BREAKING the DEADLOCK explores the courts’ role in checking presidential power.
How does America move towards a more perfect union? Watch this clip from BREAKING the DEADLOCK.
Experts clash in a hypothetical power story of executive power. Watch a preview.
Experts explore ethical dilemmas, promoting constructive dialogue about polarizing issues.
BREAKING the DEADLOCK: A Power Play
DEADLOCK: an election story
Experts participate in a hypothetical story of executive power by a pair of rival US Presidents.
