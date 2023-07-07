California Smoked Fish

Extras
Raiatea Helm shows us the importance of Aloha ʻĀina in the face of climate change.
Sharing stories from one generation to another.
Ed and Malia Nobrega-Olivera discuss the effects of climate change.
Passing knowledge down to future generations
The protectors of land and sea.
Hawaiian vocalist Raiatea Helm introduces us to “Molokaʻi style."
Jack Johnson reveals the influence his father had on him and shares those memories
Chef Ed Kenney and, singer-songwriter, Jack Johnson take some time to have fun.
Surfer, photographer, actor, and environmentalist Haʻa Keaulana – protector of Oʻahu.
Valerie Kaneshiro was raised on the Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe reservation in Wisconsin.
Andrew Le travels to Vietnam to connect with his family roots.
Anela Marie Kawehikulaonalani Evans shares the love and respect she has for her island.
We continue our journey in Vietnam by visiting a historical village for the Le family.
Sheldon Simeon finds it easy to shine the light on traditional Filipino dishes.
Puerto Rican pride thrives in Hawai’i! Chef Ed meets up with entertainer Tiara Hernandez.
In Japan, miso factories are like microbreweries in America.