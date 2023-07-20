Kaua’i Pa’akai (salt)

Extras
Sharing stories from one generation to another.
Passing knowledge down to future generations
Ed and Malia Nobrega-Olivera discuss the effects of climate change.
Raiatea Helm shows us the importance of Aloha ʻĀina in the face of climate change.
Hawaiian vocalist Raiatea Helm introduces us to “Molokaʻi style."
The protectors of land and sea.
Jack Johnson reveals the influence his father had on him and shares those memories
Chef Ed Kenney and, singer-songwriter, Jack Johnson visit the Monterey Bay Aquarium.
Meet Makana (gift), Monterey Bay Aquariumʻs ambassador for plastic free oceans.
Surfer, photographer, actor, and environmentalist Haʻa Keaulana – protector of Oʻahu.
Andrew Le travels to Vietnam to connect with his family roots.
Valerie Kaneshiro was raised on the Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe reservation in Wisconsin.
Sheldon Simeon finds it easy to shine the light on traditional Filipino dishes.
We continue our journey in Vietnam by visiting a historical village for the Le family.
Anela Marie Kawehikulaonalani Evans shares the love and respect she has for her island.
Puerto Rican pride thrives in Hawai’i! Chef Ed meets up with entertainer Tiara Hernandez.
In Japan, miso factories are like microbreweries in America.