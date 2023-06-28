100 WVIA Way
Family Ingredients

Oʻahu Mango

Season 3 Episode 1 | 25m 31s

Haʻa Keaulana is a surfer, photographer, environmentalist and part of the family of guardians who watch over Mākaha Beach. You can find her on any given day diving, swimming or surfing in the sea. For Haʻa, food sustainability is key to protecting the island’s fragile ecosystem. She is committed to promoting sustainable practices that will ensure a healthy future for her community and the planet.

Aired: 07/02/23 | Expires: 07/02/27
Watch 25:31
Family Ingredients
Kaua’i Pa’akai (salt)
Raiatea Helm shows us the importance of Aloha ʻĀina in the face of climate change.
Episode: S3 E4 | 25:31
Watch 25:32
Family Ingredients
Molokaʻi Poke
Hawaiian vocalist Raiatea Helm introduces us to “Molokaʻi style”.
Episode: S3 E3 | 25:32
Watch 25:31
Family Ingredients
California Smoked Fish
Jack Johnson reveals the influence his father had on him and shares those memories.
Episode: S3 E2 | 25:31
Watch 26:01
Family Ingredients
Wisconsin Fiddlehead Fern
Valerie Kaneshiro was raised on the Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe reservation in Wisconsin.
Episode: S2 E3 | 26:01
Watch 26:01
Family Ingredients
Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh City Pho
Andrew Le travels to Vietnam to connect with his family roots.
Episode: S2 E4 | 26:01
Watch 25:31
Family Ingredients
Lana’i Venison
Anela Marie Kawehikulaonalani Evans shares the love and respect she has for her island.
Episode: S2 E6 | 25:31
Watch 26:01
Family Ingredients
Vietnam, Hanoi Pho
We continue our journey in Vietnam by visiting a historical village for the Le family.
Episode: S2 E5 | 26:01
Watch 26:01
Family Ingredients
Philippines Adobo
Sheldon Simeon finds it easy to shine the light on traditional Filipino dishes.
Episode: S2 E2 | 26:01
Watch 25:31
Family Ingredients
Puerto Rico Arroz con Gandules
Puerto Rican pride thrives in Hawai’i! Chef Ed meets up with entertainer Tiara Hernandez.
Episode: S1 E6 | 25:31
Watch 25:31
Family Ingredients
Japan Miso Soup
In Japan, miso factories are like microbreweries in America.
Episode: S1 E5 | 25:31