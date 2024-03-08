100 WVIA Way
Family Travel with Colleen Kelly

Dublin to Northern Ireland

Season 7 Episode 701 | 26m 46s

It’s off to the Causeway Coast! Colleen visits Northern Ireland, exploring Giant's Causeway, Dunluce Castle, and Belfast. A stay at Castle Leslie Estate back in County Monaghan is filled with Irish music and horseback riding. And you can't go to Ireland without stopping in Dublin--so have fun at Experience Gaelic Games, walk the hallowed halls of Trinity Library, and wander the bustling streets.

Aired: 01/05/23 | Expires: 01/05/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:46
Family Travel with Colleen Kelly
Mammoth Lakes, California
Hit the slopes with Colleen in the winter wonderland that is Mammoth Lakes, California!
Episode: S7 E705 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Family Travel with Colleen Kelly
Best of Florida
Colleen revisits some of the best family travel moments in the Sunshine State of Florida!
Episode: S7 E704 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Family Travel with Colleen Kelly
Lafayette, Louisiana
Learn about Cajun Country traditions during Mardi Gras in Lafayette, Louisiana.
Episode: S7 E702 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Family Travel with Colleen Kelly
Poland
Come along with Colleen and her family as they embark upon a journey through Poland.
Episode: S7 E703 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Family Travel with Colleen Kelly
ATV Rides, Snorkeling, and Taco Tours in Puerto Vallarta
Colleen and family offer tips for an adventurous vacation in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico!
Episode: S6 E605 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Family Travel with Colleen Kelly
Cannery Row in Monterey, California
Colleen and her family show how to explore historic Cannery Row in Monterey, California.
Episode: S6 E606 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Family Travel with Colleen Kelly
Marine Life in the Bahamas
Colleen and her family offer tips for exploring the wonders of marine life in the Bahamas.
Episode: S6 E604 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Family Travel with Colleen Kelly
Family Travel on the Emerald Isle - Ireland
Colleen, her daughter and niece share tips for adventures in Wild Atlantic Way, Ireland.
Episode: S6 E602 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Family Travel with Colleen Kelly
Exploring the Wild Atlantic Way - A Girls Getaway in Ireland
Colleen and her sister give tips for a girls getaway in Ireland’s Emerald Isle.
Episode: S6 E603 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Family Travel with Colleen Kelly
Life is a Journey - A Caribbean Cruise
Colleen and her whole family head out to sea for a multigenerational vacation experience.
Episode: S6 E601 | 26:46