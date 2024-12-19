Greater Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Extras
Colleen revisits some of the best family travel moments in the Sunshine State of Florida!
Colleen returns to Ireland and travels for the first time ever to Northern Ireland.
Learn about Cajun Country traditions during Mardi Gras in Lafayette, Louisiana.
Come along with Colleen and her family as they embark upon a journey through Poland.
Hit the slopes with Colleen in the winter wonderland that is Mammoth Lakes, California!
Grab your sunglasses because we’re taking a trip down memory lane for our best beach moments!
Colleen and family offer tips for an adventurous vacation in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico!
Colleen and her family show how to explore historic Cannery Row in Monterey, California.
Colleen and her family offer tips for exploring the wonders of marine life in the Bahamas.
Colleen, her daughter and niece share tips for adventures in Wild Atlantic Way, Ireland.