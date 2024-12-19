100 WVIA Way
Family Travel with Colleen Kelly

Greater Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Season 8 Episode 801 | 26m 46s

From sand…to swamp! In this episode of Family Travel, Colleen is traversing the Greater Fort Lauderdale area. She’ll go airboating in the Everglades, eat ice cream at the famous Jaxson’s Ice Cream Parlor, and, of course, play in the water at the many iconic beaches. Plus, learn how family-friendly museums like Butterfly World and Mad Arts will keep the kids entertained all afternoon.

Aired: 12/31/24 | Expires: 12/31/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Family Travel with Colleen Kelly Season 8
  • Family Travel with Colleen Kelly Season 7
  • Family Travel with Colleen Kelly Season 6
  • Family Travel with Colleen Kelly Season 5
  • Family Travel with Colleen Kelly Season 4
  • Family Travel with Colleen Kelly Season 3
  • Family Travel with Colleen Kelly Season 2
  • Family Travel with Colleen Kelly Season 1
Watch 26:46
Family Travel with Colleen Kelly
Best of the Beach
Grab your sunglasses because we’re taking a trip down memory lane for our best beach moments!
Episode: S8 E803 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Family Travel with Colleen Kelly
ATV Rides, Snorkeling, and Taco Tours in Puerto Vallarta
Colleen and family offer tips for an adventurous vacation in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico!
Episode: S6 E605 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Family Travel with Colleen Kelly
Cannery Row in Monterey, California
Colleen and her family show how to explore historic Cannery Row in Monterey, California.
Episode: S6 E606 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Family Travel with Colleen Kelly
Marine Life in the Bahamas
Colleen and her family offer tips for exploring the wonders of marine life in the Bahamas.
Episode: S6 E604 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Family Travel with Colleen Kelly
Family Travel on the Emerald Isle - Ireland as a Family Getaway
Colleen, her daughter and niece share tips for adventures in Wild Atlantic Way, Ireland.
Episode: S6 E602 | 26:46