100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Family Travel with Colleen Kelly

Mammoth Lakes, California

Season 7 Episode 705 | 26m 46s

In this winter episode, Colleen makes her way to Mammoth Lakes, California, where she rides the gondolas and hits the slopes, goes snowmobiling and snow tubing, as well as relaxes with a little aprés ski. Then, she explores the village and learns about the restaurants and indoor activities to partake in after a long day of snow-filled fun.

Aired: 01/05/23 | Expires: 04/02/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
Family Travel with Colleen Kelly
Best of Florida
Colleen revisits some of the best family travel moments in the Sunshine State of Florida!
Episode: S7 E704 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Family Travel with Colleen Kelly
Dublin to Northern Ireland
Colleen returns to Ireland and travels for the first time ever to Northern Ireland.
Episode: S7 E701 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Family Travel with Colleen Kelly
Lafayette, Louisiana
Learn about Cajun Country traditions during Mardi Gras in Lafayette, Louisiana.
Episode: S7 E702 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Family Travel with Colleen Kelly
Poland
Come along with Colleen and her family as they embark upon a journey through Poland.
Episode: S7 E703 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Family Travel with Colleen Kelly Season 7
  • Family Travel with Colleen Kelly Season 6
  • Family Travel with Colleen Kelly Season 5
  • Family Travel with Colleen Kelly Season 4
  • Family Travel with Colleen Kelly Season 3
  • Family Travel with Colleen Kelly Season 2
  • Family Travel with Colleen Kelly Season 1
Watch 26:46
Family Travel with Colleen Kelly
Best of Florida
Colleen revisits some of the best family travel moments in the Sunshine State of Florida!
Episode: S7 E704 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Family Travel with Colleen Kelly
Dublin to Northern Ireland
Colleen returns to Ireland and travels for the first time ever to Northern Ireland.
Episode: S7 E701 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Family Travel with Colleen Kelly
Lafayette, Louisiana
Learn about Cajun Country traditions during Mardi Gras in Lafayette, Louisiana.
Episode: S7 E702 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Family Travel with Colleen Kelly
Poland
Come along with Colleen and her family as they embark upon a journey through Poland.
Episode: S7 E703 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Family Travel with Colleen Kelly
Cannery Row in Monterey, California
Colleen and her family show how to explore historic Cannery Row in Monterey, California.
Episode: S6 E606 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Family Travel with Colleen Kelly
Marine Life in the Bahamas
Colleen and her family offer tips for exploring the wonders of marine life in the Bahamas.
Episode: S6 E604 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Family Travel with Colleen Kelly
Family Travel on the Emerald Isle - Ireland
Colleen, her daughter and niece share tips for adventures in Wild Atlantic Way, Ireland.
Episode: S6 E602 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Family Travel with Colleen Kelly
ATV Rides, Snorkeling, and Taco Tours in Puerto Vallarta
Colleen and family offer tips for an adventurous vacation in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico!
Episode: S6 E605 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Family Travel with Colleen Kelly
Exploring the Wild Atlantic Way - A Girls Getaway in Ireland
Colleen and her sister give tips for a girls getaway in Ireland’s Emerald Isle.
Episode: S6 E603 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Family Travel with Colleen Kelly
Life is a Journey - A Caribbean Cruise
Colleen and her whole family head out to sea for a multigenerational vacation experience.
Episode: S6 E601 | 26:46