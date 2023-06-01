Buddhism, Bhutan and Me

Extras
Helena Marschall, 20, a climate activist, leads Germany’s environmental youth movement.
Keith Griffith III, 15, addresses mental health and builds community through beekeeping.
Diya Payal, 14, advocates for sustainable farming in India.
Tymur Tsapliienko, Ukrainian refugee, shines light on the effects of war and displacement.
Diya Payal, a teen from India, explores plant biodiversity and sustainable farming.
Tymur Tsapliienko, Ukrainian refugee, shines light on the effects of war and displacement.
Young storytellers from around the world share their stories on Films By Kids Season 4.
Rinzin Jurmey shares how Bhutan is preserving traditions while embracing globalization.
Daunnette Moniz-Reyome investigates historical trauma on a Native American reservation.
Semon Shabaev examines resurgent Jewish life in Berlin, Germany amid rising antisemitism.
Faith Guilbault shines a light on living—and thriving—with a disability.
Syrian refugee Mohammad Shasho shares how he’s forging a new life in Berlin.
Edelsin Mendez conveys the effects of climate change on coffee growers in rural Nicaragua.
Ndèye Fatou Fall shares how cultural shifts in her Senegalese village affected her life.