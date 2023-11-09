100 WVIA Way
FILMS BYKIDS

Another World is Possible

Season 4 Episode 404 | 26m 46s

20-year-old Helena Marschall is one of Germany’s most prominent youth climate activists, having co-created Fridays for Future Germany—a branch of the youth-led climate awareness movement inspired by Greta Thunberg. Helena documents how she and fellow activists protest a mining company’s plan to bulldoze a German village and shares her passion for climate justice and the power of youth activism.

Aired: 10/31/23
Distributed nationally by American Public Television.
FILMS BYKIDS
Another World Is Possible - Preview
Helena Marschall, 20, a climate activist, leads Germany’s environmental youth movement.
FILMS BYKIDS
Beekeeper - Preview
Keith Griffith III, 15, addresses mental health and builds community through beekeeping.
FILMS BYKIDS
Seeds of Life - Preview
Diya Payal, 14, advocates for sustainable farming in India.
FILMS BYKIDS
Seeds of Life
Diya Payal, a teen from India, explores plant biodiversity and sustainable farming.
FILMS BYKIDS
Beekeeper
Kentucky teen Keith Griffith III shows how beekeeping supports mental wellbeing
FILMS BYKIDS
Return Date: Unknown
Tymur Tsapliienko, Ukrainian refugee, shines light on the effects of war and displacement.
FILMS BYKIDS
Return Date: Unknown - Preview
Tymur Tsapliienko, Ukrainian refugee, shines light on the effects of war and displacement.
FILMS BYKIDS
Films By Kids Season 4 Promo
Young storytellers from around the world share their stories on Films By Kids Season 4.
FILMS BYKIDS
BUDDHISM, BHUTAN AND ME- Preview
Rinzin Jurmey shares how Bhutan is preserving traditions while embracing globalization.
FILMS BYKIDS
FAITH'S WORLD- Preview
Faith Guilbault shines a light on living—and thriving—with a disability.
