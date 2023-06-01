100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
FILMS BYKIDS

Walk On My Own

Season 2 Episode 204 | 26m 46s

Had Senegalese teen Ndèye Fatou Fall been born several years earlier, she and her friends would have been subjected to child marriage and other rituals harmful to girls. Mentored by filmmaker Elizabeth Hummer, Ndèye Fatou shares how her village abandoned these practices, and the ways in which these cultural shifts have empowered and transformed her community.

Aired: 01/28/19 | Expires: 01/28/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television.
Extras
Watch 0:30
FILMS BYKIDS
Another World Is Possible - Preview
Helena Marschall, 20, a climate activist, leads Germany’s environmental youth movement.
Preview: S4 E404 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
FILMS BYKIDS
Beekeeper - Preview
Keith Griffith III, 15, addresses mental health and builds community through beekeeping.
Preview: S4 E403 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
FILMS BYKIDS
Seeds of Life - Preview
Diya Payal, 14, advocates for sustainable farming in India.
Preview: S4 E402 | 0:30
Watch 26:46
FILMS BYKIDS
Seeds of Life
Diya Payal, a teen from India, explores plant biodiversity and sustainable farming.
Episode: S4 E402 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
FILMS BYKIDS
Another World is Possible
20-year-old German activist Helena Marschall advocates for climate justice.
Episode: S4 E404 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
FILMS BYKIDS
Beekeeper
Kentucky teen Keith Griffith III shows how beekeeping supports mental wellbeing
Episode: S4 E403 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
FILMS BYKIDS
Return Date: Unknown
Tymur Tsapliienko, Ukrainian refugee, shines light on the effects of war and displacement.
Episode: S4 E401 | 26:46
Watch 0:30
FILMS BYKIDS
Return Date: Unknown - Preview
Tymur Tsapliienko, Ukrainian refugee, shines light on the effects of war and displacement.
Preview: S4 E401 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
FILMS BYKIDS
Films By Kids Season 4 Promo
Young storytellers from around the world share their stories on Films By Kids Season 4.
Preview: S4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
FILMS BYKIDS
BUDDHISM, BHUTAN AND ME- Preview
Rinzin Jurmey shares how Bhutan is preserving traditions while embracing globalization.
Preview: S3 E304 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • FILMS BYKIDS Season 4
  • FILMS BYKIDS Season 3
  • FILMS BYKIDS Season 2
  • FILMS BYKIDS Season 1
Watch 26:46
FILMS BYKIDS
Return Date: Unknown
Tymur Tsapliienko, Ukrainian refugee, shines light on the effects of war and displacement.
Episode: S4 E401 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
FILMS BYKIDS
Seeds of Life
Diya Payal, a teen from India, explores plant biodiversity and sustainable farming.
Episode: S4 E402 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
FILMS BYKIDS
Another World is Possible
20-year-old German activist Helena Marschall advocates for climate justice.
Episode: S4 E404 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
FILMS BYKIDS
Beekeeper
Kentucky teen Keith Griffith III shows how beekeeping supports mental wellbeing
Episode: S4 E403 | 26:46
Watch 27:15
FILMS BYKIDS
L'Chaim
Semon Shabaev examines resurgent Jewish life in Berlin, Germany amid rising antisemitism.
Episode: S3 E302 | 27:15
Watch 26:56
FILMS BYKIDS
Buddhism, Bhutan and Me
Rinzin Jurmey shares how Bhutan is preserving traditions while embracing globalization.
Episode: S3 E304 | 26:56
Watch 26:56
FILMS BYKIDS
Faith's World
Faith Guilbault shines a light on living—and thriving—with a disability.
Episode: S3 E303 | 26:56
Watch 27:15
FILMS BYKIDS
Against the Current
Daunnette Moniz-Reyome investigates historical trauma on a Native American reservation.
Episode: S3 E301 | 27:15
Watch 26:46
FILMS BYKIDS
Out of Aleppo
Syrian refugee Mohammad Shasho shares how he’s forging a new life in Berlin.
Episode: S2 E203 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
FILMS BYKIDS
I Could Tell You 'Bout My Life
Mike Martin documents his return home to Harlem after being incarcerated at Rikers Island.
Episode: S2 E201 | 26:46