Food - Delicious Science

Food on the Brain

Season 1 Episode 1 | 55m 10s

Michael and James explore the effect of "Food on the Brain." The brain is one of the greediest organs in the body in terms of the energy it needs to run. The way it influences our diet is, in the main, by generating the cravings we all experience.

Aired: 05/16/17 | Expires: 06/14/17
Extras
Watch 2:39
Food - Delicious Science
The Food That Powers Half The Planet
James Wong demonstrates how cooking rice releases the carbs within.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:39
Watch 2:37
Food - Delicious Science
Huitlacoche and Corn: The Complete Protein
James Wong is in Mexico in search of a remarkable source of protein known as huitlacoche.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:37
Watch 2:10
Food - Delicious Science
Kneading Bread For The Perfect Rise
Michael Mosley demonstrates what kneading does to bread dough.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:10
Watch 2:13
Food - Delicious Science
A Mushroom Vitamin D Boost
James Wong is in Bulgaria to reveal how mushrooms can be a wonderful source of vitamin D.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:13
Watch 54:41
Food - Delicious Science
We Are What We Eat
See how the chemicals in our food feed and build our bodies.
Episode: S1 E3 | 54:41
Watch 2:16
Food - Delicious Science
Sneaky Strawberries
James Wong investigates the luscious strawberry and its effect on tastebuds.
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:16
Watch 0:30
Food - Delicious Science
Preview of A Matter of Taste
Explore how the marriage between chemistry and biology is the root of our love of food.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 2:27
Food - Delicious Science
Backward Smelling
James Wong visits France to take on one of the world’s stinkiest cheeses.
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:27
Watch 55:10
Food - Delicious Science
A Matter of Taste
Learn how the marriage between chemistry and biology is the root of all we enjoy in food.
Episode: S1 E2 | 55:10
Watch 3:10
Food - Delicious Science
The Maillard Reaction: The Science Of The Sizzle
Michael Mosley visits a traditional Italian feast to reveal what transforms meat.
Clip: S1 E2 | 3:10
