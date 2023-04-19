Food on the Brain

Extras
James Wong demonstrates how cooking rice releases the carbs within.
James Wong is in Mexico in search of a remarkable source of protein known as huitlacoche.
Michael Mosley demonstrates what kneading does to bread dough.
James Wong is in Bulgaria to reveal how mushrooms can be a wonderful source of vitamin D.
See how the chemicals in our food feed and build our bodies.
James Wong investigates the luscious strawberry and its effect on tastebuds.
Explore how the marriage between chemistry and biology is the root of our love of food.
James Wong visits France to take on one of the world’s stinkiest cheeses.
Learn how the marriage between chemistry and biology is the root of all we enjoy in food.
Michael Mosley visits a traditional Italian feast to reveal what transforms meat.
