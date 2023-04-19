We Are What We Eat

Extras
James Wong demonstrates how cooking rice releases the carbs within.
Michael Mosley demonstrates what kneading does to bread dough.
James Wong is in Mexico in search of a remarkable source of protein known as huitlacoche.
James Wong is in Bulgaria to reveal how mushrooms can be a wonderful source of vitamin D.
Michael Mosley visits a traditional Italian feast to reveal what transforms meat.
James Wong visits France to take on one of the world’s stinkiest cheeses.
James Wong investigates the luscious strawberry and its effect on tastebuds.
Explore how the marriage between chemistry and biology is the root of our love of food.
Explore the effect of food the brain, one of the body's greediest organs.
Latest Episodes
