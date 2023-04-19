100 WVIA Way
Food - Delicious Science

We Are What We Eat

Season 1 Episode 3 | 54m 41s

Michael and James explore how the chemicals in our food feed and build our bodies. The world is full of different cuisines and thousands of different meals.

Aired: 05/30/17 | Expires: 06/29/17
Watch 2:39
Food - Delicious Science
The Food That Powers Half The Planet
James Wong demonstrates how cooking rice releases the carbs within.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:39
Watch 2:10
Food - Delicious Science
Kneading Bread For The Perfect Rise
Michael Mosley demonstrates what kneading does to bread dough.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:10
Watch 2:37
Food - Delicious Science
Huitlacoche and Corn: The Complete Protein
James Wong is in Mexico in search of a remarkable source of protein known as huitlacoche.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:37
Watch 2:13
Food - Delicious Science
A Mushroom Vitamin D Boost
James Wong is in Bulgaria to reveal how mushrooms can be a wonderful source of vitamin D.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:13
Watch 3:10
Food - Delicious Science
The Maillard Reaction: The Science Of The Sizzle
Michael Mosley visits a traditional Italian feast to reveal what transforms meat.
Clip: S1 E2 | 3:10
Watch 2:27
Food - Delicious Science
Backward Smelling
James Wong visits France to take on one of the world’s stinkiest cheeses.
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:27
Watch 2:16
Food - Delicious Science
Sneaky Strawberries
James Wong investigates the luscious strawberry and its effect on tastebuds.
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:16
Watch 0:30
Food - Delicious Science
Preview of A Matter of Taste
Explore how the marriage between chemistry and biology is the root of our love of food.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Food - Delicious Science
Food - Delicious Science
Food - Delicious Science
Food - Delicious Science
