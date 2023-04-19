100 WVIA Way
Food Town

Durham

Season 1 Episode 1 | 26m 10s

A day in Durham is sliced, fried, and diced into a fast-paced countdown of 24 hours inside the Bull City’s hip and happening restaurant scene. Viewers meet the eccentrics, gastro-nerds and entrepreneurs who helped create the South’s recently-crowned “Tastiest Town.” Packed with flavorful explorations from sunup to sundown, go inside kitchens and dining rooms.

Aired: 09/11/18
Extras
Watch 5:36
Food Town
3 a.m. | Wake and Bake
Setting an alarm for 3 a.m. is never fun. But some chefs do it gracefully.
Clip: 5:36
Watch 3:15
Food Town
8 a.m. | Rise and Grind
Painstaking preparation and exceptional quality make seafood a high-end product.
Clip: 3:15
Watch 4:18
Food Town
10:30 a.m. | Mind Behind the Menu
To open a pizzeria, a chef, his pregnant wife and two cats drove cross-country.
Clip: 4:18
Watch 3:18
Food Town
12 p.m. | Love on the Line
Get to know the Cotters, the restaurant couple behind Durham’s Toast Paninoteca.
Clip: 3:18
Watch 3:55
Food Town
3 p.m. | It’s a Setup
At the golden hour between lunch and dinner, chefs prep for another full shift.
Clip: 3:55
Watch 3:51
Food Town
6 p.m. | In Full Swing
Durham chefs roll out Southern hospitality over supper and cocktails.
Clip: 3:51
Watch 3:56
Food Town
10 p.m. | Nightcap
At closing time, Durham chefs reflect on what community means to them.
Clip: 3:56