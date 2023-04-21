French Onion Soup

Extras
The French Chef, Julia Child introduces us to yeast doughs and famous desserts.
The French Chef Julia Child presents a recipe for fish filets, with sauce and mushrooms.
The French Chef, Julia Child prepares the whole main course, cooked together in one pot.
Julia Child, the French Chef, shows ways to use the old chestnut.
Julia Child, The French Chef, explores desserts using caramel.
The French Chef, Julia Child covers how to fit beef into your budget.
The French Chef's Julia Child shows how to make a real French omelette in one easy lesson.
The French Chef's Julia Child demonstrates short-order cooking the French way.
Julia Child demonstrates how she prepares a simple, yet elegant chicken breast with rice.
Julia Child prepares Filet Of Beef Wellington, a perfect main course for a dinner party.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
The French Chef with Julia Child Season 8
-
The French Chef with Julia Child Season 7
-
The French Chef with Julia Child Season 5
-
The French Chef with Julia Child Season 4
-
The French Chef with Julia Child Season 3
-
The French Chef with Julia Child Season 2
-
The French Chef with Julia Child Season 1
Sudden guests? The French Chef's Julia Child shows you how to bake them a quiche.
The French Chef's Julia Child prepares Coq Au Vin Alias Chicken Fricassee.
The French Chef's Julia Child demonstrates how to prepare two lobster dishes.
The French Chef's Julia Child prepares Mediterranean sea-bass flamed in fennel.
In this episode of The French Chef, Julia Child bakes Rye Bread.
Julia Child demonstrates plain, as well as fancy, fish filleting and fixing.
The French Chef's Julia Child makes her famous French Beef Stew in red wine.
Julia Child prepares a rum and apricot marmalade of apples, in a toasty buttery case.
The French Chef, Julia Child shows us how to prepare her famous beef stew.
The French Chef's Julia Child presents a souffle that stands on its own and won’t fall.