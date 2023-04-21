100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The French Chef with Julia Child

Coq Au Vin Alias Chicken Fricassee

Season 8 Episode 17 | 28m 50s

The French Chef's Julia Child prepares Coq Au Vin Alias Chicken Fricassee. Take chicken, onions, and mushrooms, simmer them in red wine for coq au vin, or in white wine for an old fashioned fricassee. This episode offers two recipes in one–two famous dishes that will teach you a lot more about cooking than just how to stew a chicken.

Aired: 07/06/71 | Expires: 05/29/20
Extras
Watch 29:23
The French Chef with Julia Child
Babas Au Rhum
The French Chef, Julia Child introduces us to yeast doughs and famous desserts.
Special: 29:23
Watch 29:23
The French Chef with Julia Child
Fish Filets Sylvestre
The French Chef Julia Child presents a recipe for fish filets, with sauce and mushrooms.
Special: 29:23
Watch 29:25
The French Chef with Julia Child
Dinner In A Pot
The French Chef, Julia Child prepares the whole main course, cooked together in one pot.
Special: 29:25
Watch 29:26
The French Chef with Julia Child
Chestnut Cookery
Julia Child, the French Chef, shows ways to use the old chestnut.
Special: 29:26
Watch 29:12
The French Chef with Julia Child
Caramel Desserts
Julia Child, The French Chef, explores desserts using caramel.
Special: 29:12
Watch 29:09
The French Chef with Julia Child
Steaks and Hamburgers
The French Chef, Julia Child covers how to fit beef into your budget.
Special: 29:09
Watch 29:02
The French Chef with Julia Child
The French Omlette
The French Chef's Julia Child shows how to make a real French omelette in one easy lesson.
Special: 29:02
Watch 29:16
The French Chef with Julia Child
French Veal Stew
The French Chef's Julia Child shows us how to prepare Blanquette de Veau.
Special: 29:16
Watch 28:59
The French Chef with Julia Child
Chicken Breasts & Rice
Julia Child demonstrates how she prepares a simple, yet elegant chicken breast with rice.
Special: 28:59
Watch 29:57
The French Chef with Julia Child
Filet Of Beef Wellington
Julia Child prepares Filet Of Beef Wellington, a perfect main course for a dinner party.
Special: 29:57
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • The French Chef with Julia Child Season 8
  • The French Chef with Julia Child Season 7
  • The French Chef with Julia Child Season 5
  • The French Chef with Julia Child Season 4
  • The French Chef with Julia Child Season 3
  • The French Chef with Julia Child Season 2
  • The French Chef with Julia Child Season 1
Watch 28:58
The French Chef with Julia Child
Quiche Lorraine and Company
Sudden guests? The French Chef's Julia Child shows you how to bake them a quiche.
Episode: S8 E19 | 28:58
Watch 28:51
The French Chef with Julia Child
Lobster Show
The French Chef's Julia Child demonstrates how to prepare two lobster dishes.
Episode: S8 E16 | 28:51
Watch 28:59
The French Chef with Julia Child
Flaming Fish
The French Chef's Julia Child prepares Mediterranean sea-bass flamed in fennel.
Episode: S8 E14 | 28:59
Watch 28:53
The French Chef with Julia Child
Rye Bread
In this episode of The French Chef, Julia Child bakes Rye Bread.
Episode: S8 E13 | 28:53
Watch 28:54
The French Chef with Julia Child
The Whole Fish Story
Julia Child demonstrates plain, as well as fancy, fish filleting and fixing.
Episode: S8 E10 | 28:54
Watch 29:05
The French Chef with Julia Child
Boeuf Bourguignon
The French Chef's Julia Child makes her famous French Beef Stew in red wine.
Episode: S7 E19 | 29:05
Watch 29:52
The French Chef with Julia Child
Apple Charlotte
Julia Child prepares a rum and apricot marmalade of apples, in a toasty buttery case.
Episode: S5 E8 | 29:52
Watch 30:03
The French Chef with Julia Child
Beef In Red Wine
The French Chef, Julia Child shows us how to prepare her famous beef stew.
Episode: S4 E20 | 30:03
Watch 29:31
The French Chef with Julia Child
Non-collapsible Cheese Soufflé
The French Chef's Julia Child presents a souffle that stands on its own and won’t fall.
Episode: S4 E10 | 29:31
Watch 29:15
The French Chef with Julia Child
Brioches
On this episode of The French Chef, Julia Child prepares a selection of Brioches.
Episode: S4 E3 | 29:15