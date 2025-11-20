Extras
Charlie’s impulsive vision disrupts the schedule; tensions flare, leading to frustration.
Opening night dazzles, but simmering resentment could undo all Charlie’s hard work.
Under Charlie's direction, rehearsals flourish; while some shine, jealousy stirs conflict.
Charlie champions Gloria’s vision, despite Adrian’s resistance.
Broadway director Charlie Summers finds himself back home, working at the local theater.
When Charlie returns home, he gets a rousing welcome he hadn't quite expected.
Charlie’s desperation to get back to Broadway draws him into the Pizazz local theater.
Go behind the scenes to learn more about the music in "Happiness."
Go behind the scenes with the cast and creators of "Happiness" to learn more about the series.
The cast of "Happiness" shares their favorite songs from the series.
