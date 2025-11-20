Extras
Opening night dazzles, but simmering resentment could undo all Charlie’s hard work.
Charlie’s impulsive vision disrupts the schedule; tensions flare, leading to frustration.
Under Charlie's direction, rehearsals flourish; while some shine, jealousy stirs conflict.
Charlie champions Gloria’s vision, despite Adrian’s resistance.
When Charlie returns home, he gets a rousing welcome he hadn't quite expected.
Broadway director Charlie Summers finds himself back home, working at the local theater.
Latest Episodes