Extras
Charlie’s impulsive vision disrupts the schedule; tensions flare, leading to frustration.
Opening night dazzles, but simmering resentment could undo all Charlie’s hard work.
Charlie champions Gloria’s vision, despite Adrian’s resistance.
Under Charlie's direction, rehearsals flourish; while some shine, jealousy stirs conflict.
When Charlie returns home, he gets a rousing welcome he hadn't quite expected.
Broadway director Charlie Summers finds himself back home, working at the local theater.
The cast of "Happiness" shares their favorite songs from the series.
Learn more about the world of community theatre from the cast of "Happiness."
Charlie’s desperation to get back to Broadway draws him into the Pizazz local theater.
Go behind the scenes to learn more about the music in "Happiness."
Latest Episodes