Hispanic Heritage Awards

37th Hispanic Heritage Awards

Season 2024 Episode 1 | 55m 06s

Celebrate the new class of Hispanic Heritage Award honorees, including former NBA-star Carmelo Anthony, iconic fashion designer Carolina Herrera, cumbia legends Los Ángeles Azules, writer & director Julio Torres, beauty innovator Rea Ann Silva, and the first posthumous award to Baseball & Civil Rights pioneer Roberto Clemente. Hosted by actress Annie Gonzalez.

Aired: 09/26/24 | Expires: 10/25/24
Extras
Watch 1:46
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Los Ángeles Azules receives the 2024 Arts Award
“Doc” Elías Mejia Avante dedicates the 2024 Arts Award to the next generation of Hispanics.
Clip: S2024 | 1:46
Watch 4:58
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Julio Torres receives the 2024 Vision Award
Torres reflects on the importance of representation in the media as he accepts the Vision Award.
Clip: S2024 | 4:58
Watch 5:40
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Beautyblender’s Rea Ann Silva receives the 2024 Entrepreneurship Award
Silva reflects on the importance of more Latina CEOs while receiving the Entrepreneurship Award.
Clip: S2024 | 5:40
Watch 1:09
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Sneak Peek of Los Ángeles Azules Performing at HHAs!
Sneak peek of Los Ángeles Azules performing “Cómo Te Voy a Olvidar” at HHAs!
Preview: S2024 | 1:09
Watch 1:17
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Sneak Peek of Cimafunk at the 37th Hispanic Heritage Awards!
Sneak peek of Cimafunk performing “Cuchi Cuchi” at the 37th Hispanic Heritage Awards.
Preview: S2024 | 1:17
Watch 1:08
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Sneak Peek of Nathy Peluso at HHAs!
Sneak peek of Nathy Peluso performing “La Presa” at HHAs!
Preview: S2024 | 1:08
Watch 1:07
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Sneak Peek of Morat at the 37th Hispanic Heritage Awards!
Sneak peek of Morat performing “Faltas Tú” at the 37th Hispanic Heritage Awards.
Preview: S2024 | 1:07
Watch 1:37
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Carolina Herrera receives the 2024 Fashion Award
Designer Carolina Herrera calls for a “Free Venezuela” as she receives the 2024 Fashion Award.
Clip: S2024 | 1:37
Watch 1:11
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Luis Roberto Clemente Receives Hispanic Heritage Award on Father’s Behalf
Roberto Clemente’s son reflects on his family’s legacy as he receives an award on father’s behalf.
Clip: S2024 | 1:11
Watch 0:30
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Trailer
Celebrate the recipients of the 37th annual Hispanic Heritage Awards.
Preview: S2024 | 0:30
