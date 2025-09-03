100 WVIA Way
Hispanic Heritage Awards

38th Hispanic Heritage Awards

Season 2025 Episode 1

Celebrate Latino cultural icons Cheech Marin, Rauw Alejandro, Rosie Perez, Gloria Trevi, & more! With performances & appearances by DannyLux, Lisa Lisa, RaiNao, Daymé Arocena, Gloria Trevi, Ivy Queen, Gina Torres, Menudo, and more.

Aired: 09/25/25
Extras
Watch 0:30
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Trailer
Celebrate Latino cultural icons Cheech Marin, Rauw Alejandro, Rosie Perez, Gloria Trevi, and more!
Preview: S2025 E1 | 0:30
Watch 1:17
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Sneak Peek of Cimafunk at the 37th Hispanic Heritage Awards!
Sneak peek of Cimafunk performing “Cuchi Cuchi” at the 37th Hispanic Heritage Awards.
Preview: S2024 | 1:17
Watch 1:08
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Sneak Peek of Nathy Peluso at HHAs!
Sneak peek of Nathy Peluso performing “La Presa” at HHAs!
Preview: S2024 | 1:08
Watch 1:07
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Sneak Peek of Morat at the 37th Hispanic Heritage Awards!
Sneak peek of Morat performing “Faltas Tú” at the 37th Hispanic Heritage Awards.
Preview: S2024 | 1:07
Watch 1:09
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Sneak Peek of Los Ángeles Azules Performing at HHAs!
Sneak peek of Los Ángeles Azules performing “Cómo Te Voy a Olvidar” at HHAs!
Preview: S2024 | 1:09
Watch 3:43
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Morat performs Medley of “506” & “Faltas Tú” (Live!)
Morat performs a medley of “506” and “Faltas Tú” to open the 37th Hispanic Heritage Awards.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 3:43
Watch 0:30
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Welcome to the 37th Hispanic Heritage Awards!
Welcome to the 37th Hispanic Heritage Awards! Learn more about this year’s line up!
Clip: S2024 E1 | 0:30
Watch 0:24
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Annie Gonzalez presents the Legacy of Roberto Clemente
Host Annie Gonzalez introduces the Celebration of the Legacy of Roberto Clemente.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 0:24
Watch 1:25
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Paulina Chávez & Danny Ramirez Introduce Carmelo Anthony
Actors Paulina Chávez and Danny Ramirez Introduce 2024 Sports Award Honoree Carmelo Anthony.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 1:25
Watch 3:17
Hispanic Heritage Awards
Cimafunk performs “Cuchi Cuchi” (Live)
Cimafunk performs “Cuchi Cuchi” live at the 37th Hispanic Heritage Awards.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 3:17
Watch 55:06
Hispanic Heritage Awards
37th Hispanic Heritage Awards
Celebrate the new class of Hispanic Heritage Award honorees.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 55:06
Watch 54:20
Hispanic Heritage Awards
36th Hispanic Heritage Awards
Celebrate the recipients of the 36th annual Hispanic Heritage Awards.
Episode: S2023 E1 | 54:20
Watch 52:03
Hispanic Heritage Awards
35th Hispanic Heritage Awards
Celebrate the recipients of the 35th annual Hispanic Heritage Awards.
Episode: S2022 E1 | 52:03
Watch 53:29
Hispanic Heritage Awards
34th Hispanic Heritage Awards
Celebrate Latinx excellence with Honorees Carlos Santana, Salma Hayek and more.
Episode: S2021 E1 | 53:29
Watch 54:21
Hispanic Heritage Awards
33rd Hispanic Heritage Awards
Celebrate the recipients of the annual Hispanic Heritage Awards.
Episode: S2020 E1 | 54:21
Watch 55:56
Hispanic Heritage Awards
32nd Hispanic Heritage Awards
Join the country’s highest tribute to Latinos by Latinos.
Episode: S2019 E1 | 55:56
Watch 56:41
Hispanic Heritage Awards
31st Hispanic Heritage Awards
Join the country’s highest tribute to Latinos by Latinos.
Episode: S2018 E1 | 56:41
Watch 56:41
Hispanic Heritage Awards
30th Hispanic Heritage Awards
Join the country’s highest tribute to Latinos by Latinos.
Episode: S2017 E1 | 56:41
Watch 56:10
Hispanic Heritage Awards
29th Hispanic Heritage Awards
Join the country’s highest tribute to Latinos by Latinos.
Episode: S2016 E1 | 56:10
Watch 56:10
Hispanic Heritage Awards
28th Hispanic Heritage Awards
Celebrate notable Latinos who have made a positive impact on America and the world.
Episode: S2015 E1 | 56:10