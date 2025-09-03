38th Hispanic Heritage Awards

Extras
Celebrate Latino cultural icons Cheech Marin, Rauw Alejandro, Rosie Perez, Gloria Trevi, and more!
Sneak peek of Cimafunk performing “Cuchi Cuchi” at the 37th Hispanic Heritage Awards.
Sneak peek of Nathy Peluso performing “La Presa” at HHAs!
Sneak peek of Morat performing “Faltas Tú” at the 37th Hispanic Heritage Awards.
Sneak peek of Los Ángeles Azules performing “Cómo Te Voy a Olvidar” at HHAs!
Morat performs a medley of “506” and “Faltas Tú” to open the 37th Hispanic Heritage Awards.
Welcome to the 37th Hispanic Heritage Awards! Learn more about this year’s line up!
Host Annie Gonzalez introduces the Celebration of the Legacy of Roberto Clemente.
Actors Paulina Chávez and Danny Ramirez Introduce 2024 Sports Award Honoree Carmelo Anthony.
Cimafunk performs “Cuchi Cuchi” live at the 37th Hispanic Heritage Awards.
Celebrate the new class of Hispanic Heritage Award honorees.
Celebrate the recipients of the 36th annual Hispanic Heritage Awards.
Celebrate the recipients of the 35th annual Hispanic Heritage Awards.
Celebrate Latinx excellence with Honorees Carlos Santana, Salma Hayek and more.
Celebrate the recipients of the annual Hispanic Heritage Awards.
Join the country’s highest tribute to Latinos by Latinos.
Celebrate notable Latinos who have made a positive impact on America and the world.