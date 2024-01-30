100 WVIA Way
History with David Rubenstein

Jonathan Darman

Season 5 Episode 6 | 26m 40s

In popular memory, Franklin Delano Roosevelt was the quintessential political “natural.” Yet for all his gifts, as a young man Roosevelt nonetheless lacked depth, empathy, and an ability to think strategically. Those qualities, so essential to his eventual success as president, were skills he acquired during his seven-year journey through illness and recovery.

Aired: 02/06/24 | Expires: 03/06/24
Watch 26:40
History with David Rubenstein
Jeffrey Frank
Jeffrey Frank is a former senior editor at The New Yorker.
Episode: S5 E10 | 26:40
Watch 26:40
History with David Rubenstein
Fredrik Logevall
Fredrik Logevall is the author of JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917–1956.
Episode: S5 E9 | 26:40
Watch 26:40
History with David Rubenstein
Candice Millard
Candice Millard offers an extraordinary account of President Garfield’s career.
Episode: S5 E8 | 26:40
Watch 26:40
History with David Rubenstein
Marie Arana
Marie Arana is the author of LatinoLand, to be published in 2024.
Episode: S5 E7 | 26:40
Watch 26:40
History with David Rubenstein
Leslie M. Harris
Leslie M. Harris is professor of history and African American studies at Northwestern.
Episode: S5 E5 | 26:40
Watch 26:40
History with David Rubenstein
Siddhartha Mukherjee
Siddhartha Mukherjee is a professor of medicine at Columbia University.
Episode: S5 E4 | 26:40
Watch 26:40
History with David Rubenstein
Craig L. Symonds
Craig L. Symonds is professor of history emeritus at the United States Naval Academy.
Episode: S5 E3 | 26:40
Watch 26:40
History with David Rubenstein
Richard Haass
Richard Haass is the author of The Bill of Obligations: The Ten Habits of Good Citizens.
Episode: S5 E2 | 26:40
Watch 26:40
History with David Rubenstein
Beverly Gage
Beverly Gage is professor of 20th-century American history at Yale University.
Episode: S5 E1 | 26:40
Watch 0:30
History with David Rubenstein
Season 5 Preview
David Rubenstein uncovers the evolution of the American story.
Preview: S5 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • History with David Rubenstein
  • History with David Rubenstein
  • History with David Rubenstein
  • History with David Rubenstein
  • History with David Rubenstein
