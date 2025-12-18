Ron Chernow

Extras
David Rubenstein interviews renowned scholars and public figures in the U.S.
David Rubenstein uncovers the evolution of the American story.
Jeffrey Frank is a former senior editor at The New Yorker.
Fredrik Logevall is the author of JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917–1956.
Candice Millard offers an extraordinary account of President Garfield’s career.
Marie Arana is the author of LatinoLand, to be published in 2024.
Jonathan Darman is a former correspondent for Newsweek and the author of several books.
Leslie M. Harris is professor of history and African American studies at Northwestern.
Siddhartha Mukherjee is a professor of medicine at Columbia University.
Craig L. Symonds is professor of history emeritus at the United States Naval Academy.
Fareed Zakaria investigates the movements that have shaken norms while shaping the modern world.
Geraldo Cadava explores the history of Hispanic American voters from the 1960s to the present.
Author and historian Rick Atkinson discusses the American Revolution.
Alex Prud'homme on the political power wielded by the White House kitchen.
Prize-winning historian Kai Bird offers a riveting account of J. Robert Oppenheimer.
Professor Danielle Allen makes the case for civic engagement as the path to justice.
Author Jeffrey Rosen on what "the pursuit of happiness" meant to our nation's Founders.
Robert A. Caro on political power and the legacy of 36th President Lyndon Johnson.
Award-winning author Stacy Schiff explores the often-overlooked revolutionary Samuel Adams.
Steve Inskeep of NPR's Morning Edition on Lincoln's skill at crossing political lines.