100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WATCH LIVE: President Trump’s State of the Union Address and the Democratic Response. Tonight at 9pm on WVIA TV, WVIA Radio and streaming through PBS and NPR.
History with David Rubenstein

Doris Goodwin

Season 7 Episode 8 | 26m 09s

Author Doris Kearns Goodwin discusses her most recent book, An Unfinished Love Story: A Personal History of the 1960s.

Aired: 02/24/26 | Expires: 03/25/26
Extras
Watch 0:30
History with David Rubenstein
Season 7 Preview
David Rubenstein interviews renowned scholars and public figures in the U.S.
Preview: S7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
History with David Rubenstein
Season 6 Preview
David Rubenstein uncovers the evolution of the American story.
Preview: S6 | 0:30
Watch 26:40
History with David Rubenstein
Jeffrey Frank
Jeffrey Frank is a former senior editor at The New Yorker.
Episode: S5 E10 | 26:40
Watch 26:40
History with David Rubenstein
Fredrik Logevall
Fredrik Logevall is the author of JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917–1956.
Episode: S5 E9 | 26:40
Watch 26:40
History with David Rubenstein
Candice Millard
Candice Millard offers an extraordinary account of President Garfield’s career.
Episode: S5 E8 | 26:40
Watch 26:40
History with David Rubenstein
Marie Arana
Marie Arana is the author of LatinoLand, to be published in 2024.
Episode: S5 E7 | 26:40
Watch 26:40
History with David Rubenstein
Jonathan Darman
Jonathan Darman is a former correspondent for Newsweek and the author of several books.
Episode: S5 E6 | 26:40
Watch 26:40
History with David Rubenstein
Leslie M. Harris
Leslie M. Harris is professor of history and African American studies at Northwestern.
Episode: S5 E5 | 26:40
Watch 26:40
History with David Rubenstein
Siddhartha Mukherjee
Siddhartha Mukherjee is a professor of medicine at Columbia University.
Episode: S5 E4 | 26:40
Watch 26:40
History with David Rubenstein
Craig L. Symonds
Craig L. Symonds is professor of history emeritus at the United States Naval Academy.
Episode: S5 E3 | 26:40
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 7
  • Season 6
  • History with David Rubenstein
  • History with David Rubenstein
  • History with David Rubenstein
  • History with David Rubenstein
  • History with David Rubenstein
Watch 26:39
History with David Rubenstein
Harold Holzer
Author Harold Holzer discusses the life and times of President Abraham Lincoln.
Episode: S7 E6 | 26:39
Watch 26:39
History with David Rubenstein
Tiya Miles
Author Tiya Miles discusses Harriet Tubman, from her birth to her activism and beyond.
Episode: S7 E7 | 26:39
Watch 26:39
History with David Rubenstein
Stuart Eizenstat
Former U.N. Ambassador Stuart Eizenstat reflects on President Jimmy Carter's life and legacy.
Episode: S7 E5 | 26:39
Watch 26:39
History with David Rubenstein
Fareed Zakaria
Fareed Zakaria investigates the movements that have shaken norms while shaping the modern world.
Episode: S7 E4 | 26:39
Watch 26:39
History with David Rubenstein
Geraldo Cadava
Geraldo Cadava explores the history of Hispanic American voters from the 1960s to the present.
Episode: S7 E3 | 26:39
Watch 26:39
History with David Rubenstein
Rick Atkinson
Author and historian Rick Atkinson discusses the American Revolution.
Episode: S7 E2 | 26:39
Watch 26:39
History with David Rubenstein
Ron Chernow
Biographer Ron Chernow discusses the complex life of writer and humorist Mark Twain.
Episode: S7 E1 | 26:39
Watch 26:40
History with David Rubenstein
Alex Prud'homme
Alex Prud'homme on the political power wielded by the White House kitchen.
Episode: S6 E10 | 26:40
Watch 26:40
History with David Rubenstein
Kai Bird
Prize-winning historian Kai Bird offers a riveting account of J. Robert Oppenheimer.
Episode: S6 E9 | 26:40
Watch 26:40
History with David Rubenstein
Danielle Allen
Professor Danielle Allen makes the case for civic engagement as the path to justice.
Episode: S6 E8 | 26:40